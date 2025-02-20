FLYR Appoints Steven Berns as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Former executive from TripleLift, Revlon and Shutterstock will support FLYR’s next phase of growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYR, the technology company that unlocks freedom to innovate for the travel industry, today announced the appointment of Steven Berns as its new Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. Steven joins FLYR with extensive experience as a finance and operating executive driving profitable growth at companies across multiple sectors.

Steven comes to FLYR with proven capabilities in leading transformative financial and operational initiatives including as CFO & COO at TripleLift and Shutterstock . His prior experience includes executive leadership roles at Revlon , Tribune Publishing and Tribune Media, each of which he led through successful IPOs. Steven currently serves on the Board of Directors of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW), where he is the Chair of the Audit Committee. At FLYR, Steven will bring his wealth of experience to support FLYR’s mission to free airlines from legacy technology and bring more innovation into the travel industry.

“We’re thrilled to have Steven join the team,” said Alex Mans, Founder and CEO of FLYR. “His extensive cross-industry expertise will be instrumental in accelerating our growth trajectory. Steven's proven track record in improving operational efficiency and effectiveness comes at a pivotal moment, as we work to revolutionize how airlines and travelers interact with technology.”

“The travel industry is at a pivotal moment of transformation, and FLYR is uniquely positioned to lead this change,” said Steven Berns, CFO and CAO of FLYR. “I’m proud to join a team of innovators combining cutting-edge technology with a clear vision for revolutionizing how airlines operate. I look forward to building upon FLYR’s strong financial foundation so we can continue to unlock the freedom to innovate within the travel industry.”

At FLYR, Steven will oversee FLYR’s operational growth and enhance internal efficiencies as the company scales. For more information on FLYR, please visit FLYR.com.

About FLYR

FLYR is a technology company that unlocks freedom to innovate for the travel industry – eliminating legacy constraints to enable real-time decision making and create the experiences travelers seek. Cloud native, FLYR leverages technologies including deep learning, an advanced form of AI. FLYR is helping airlines and hospitality businesses around the globe improve revenue performance, reduce cost, and modernize their e-commerce experience. Learn more at flyr.com.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact: Frank Bauch, frank.bauch@flyrlabs.com

