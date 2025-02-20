City of Columbus Selects Voltus as its Exclusive Demand Response Provider

Voltus selected thanks to bespoke offering and long track record of success in PJM

SAN FRANCISCO and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltus, Inc. (Voltus), the leading virtual power plant (VPP) operator and distributed energy resource (DER) platform, today announced its selection as the exclusive Curtailment Service Provider for loads operated by the City of Columbus and retail customers of the City of Columbus Division of Power. This partnership unlocks new revenue streams for the City’s municipal facilities and retail electric customers, while supporting the reliability of the local electric grid for residents.

The selection comes after a rigorous evaluation process that highlighted Voltus’s key differentiators, including:



Industry-leading technology platform providing customers with real-time energy consumption, performance, and earnings data;

Strong local presence and experienced project team with extensive knowledge of the PJM market;

Program structure without out-of-pocket penalties for underperformance; and

Ability to stack multiple revenue streams

“Since the record-breaking PJM capacity prices were released earlier this year, the Voltus team has been engaging customers across the mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley area to equip them with the guidance and resources they need to reduce the potential impact to their businesses,” said Voltus’s Vice President of Sales, Sam Scuilli. “With unique services like AI Adjuster , we’re empowering PJM customers to participate in multiple demand response programs in a manner that optimizes their revenue potential and minimizes the risk of underperformance.”

For more information about participating in the City of Columbus demand response program, please reach out to info@voltus.co .

About Voltus

Voltus is a leading DER technology platform and virtual power plant operator connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Our commercial and industrial customers and DER partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co .

