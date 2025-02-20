Talkspace Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Full year 2024 total revenue grew 25% year-over-year to $187.6 million

Full year 2024 net income of $1.1 million and adjusted EBITDA1 of $7.0 million

4Q 2024 total revenue grew 15% year-over-year to $48.7 million

4Q 2024 net income of $1.2 million and adjusted EBITDA1 of $2.7 million

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkspace, Inc. (“Talkspace” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TALK), today reported fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results.

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Year Ended

December 31, 2024 Unaudited Results % Variance from Prior Year Results % Variance from Prior Year (In thousands unless otherwise noted) Number of eligible lives at year end (in millions) 179.4 37% 179.4 37% Number of completed Payor sessions during the period 330.0 32% 1,229.2 45% Number of Consumer active members at year end 7.2 (38)% 7.2 (38)% Total revenue $48,720 15% $187,593 25% Gross profit $21,533 3% $85,836 15% Gross margin % 44.2% 45.8% Operating expenses $20,964 (11)% $90,333 (7)% Net income $1,214 * $1,148 * Adjusted EBITDA (1) $2,659 * $6,962 * Cash and cash equivalents at year end $76,692 — $76,692 — Short-term marketable securities $41,118 — $41,118 — * Percentage not meaningful. (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a definition of the measure and a reconciliation to the most direct comparable GAAP measure, see “Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results.”

“We closed out 2024 with a strong fourth quarter, delivering revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth as expected. We continued to broaden our reach, drive awareness and adoption, enhance the provider and member experience, and deliver high-quality care. I’m proud of all that Talkspace has accomplished this year to build a sustainable, profitable business,” said Dr. Jon Cohen, CEO of Talkspace.

Dr. Cohen continued, “Over the last three years, we've undergone a significant strategic shift, focusing on the payor market and growing our total covered lives to nearly 200 million. We've leveraged our well-known brand to drive awareness of Talkspace as an affordable way to access care for not just commercially insured adults, but also teens, seniors, and active members of the military. Talkspace has established a clear competitive advantage in the marketplace with the comprehensive nature of our solution, and we remain dedicated to meeting the escalating demand for accessible, high-quality behavioral health services in the U.S.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Key Performance Metrics

Revenue increased 15% over the prior-year period to $48.7 million, driven by a 34% year-over-year increase in Payor revenue and a 7% year-over-year increase in Direct to Enterprise (“DTE”) revenue; partially offset by a 35% year-over-year decline in Consumer revenue.

Gross profit increased 3% over the prior-year period to $21.5 million, and gross margin declined to 44.2% from 49.4% in the prior-year period, driven by a shift in revenue mix towards Payor.

Operating expenses were $21.0 million, a decrease of 11% year-over-year.

Net income was $1.2 million, an improvement from $(1.3) million net loss in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily driven by an increase in revenues and a decrease in operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in cost of revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.7 million, an improvement from $(0.3) million adjusted EBITDA loss in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily driven by an increase in revenues and a decrease in operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in cost of revenues.

Full Year 2024 Key Performance Metrics

Revenue increased 25% over the prior-year to $187.6 million, driven by a 54% year-over-year increase in Payor revenue and a 14% year-over-year increase in DTE revenue; partially offset by a 30% year-over-year decline in Consumer revenue.

Gross profit increased 15% over the prior-year to $85.8 million, and gross margin declined to 45.8% from 49.6% in the prior-year, driven by a shift in revenue mix towards Payor.

Operating expenses were $90.3 million, a decrease of 7% year-over-year.

Net income was $1.1 million, an improvement from $(19.2) million net loss in 2023, primarily driven by an increase in revenues and a decrease in operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in cost of revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA was $7.0 million, an improvement from $(13.5) million adjusted EBITDA loss in 2023, primarily driven by an increase in revenues and a decrease in operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in cost of revenues.

Financial Guidance

The following guidance is based on current market conditions and expectations and the information available to the Company today. For 2025, Talkspace expects:

Revenue to be in the range of $220 million to $235 million

Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $14 million to $20 million

Conference Call, Presentation Slides, and Webcast Details

The Fourth Quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast will be held Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. E.T. The conference call will be available via audio webcast at investors.talkspace.com and can also be accessed by dialing (888) 596-4144 for U.S. participants, or +1 (646) 968-2525 for international participants, and referencing participant code 1149251. A replay will be available shortly after the call’s completion and remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services, including therapy for individuals, teens, and couples, as well as psychiatric treatment and medication management (18+). With Talkspace’s core therapy offerings, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed therapists within days and can engage in live video, audio, or chat sessions, and/or unlimited asynchronous text messaging sessions.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. More than 179 million Americans have access to Talkspace through their health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, our partnerships with leading healthcare companies, or as a free benefit through their employer, school, or government agency.

For more information, visit www.talkspace.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking, including statements regarding our financial condition, anticipated financial performance, achieving profitability, business strategy and plans, market opportunity and expansion and objectives of our management for future operations. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “strive,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many important factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) rapid technological change in our industry; (ii) our ability to secure clients' contract renewals; (iii) our ability to maintain and expand our network of therapists, psychiatrists and other providers; (iv) a decline in the prevalence of enterprise-sponsored healthcare or the emergence of new technologies may adversely impact our DTE business; (v) if our or our vendors’ security measures fail or are breached; (vi) changes in healthcare laws, regulations or trends and our ability to operate in the heavily regulated healthcare industry; and (vii) and the other factors, risks and uncertainties described under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 13, 2024, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and our other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required to do so under applicable law. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.







Talkspace, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change (in thousands, except percentages, share and per share data) Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue: Payor revenue $33,847 $25,362 33.5 $124,339 $80,823 53.8 DTE revenue 9,555 8,897 7.4 38,466 33,614 14.4 Consumer revenue 5,318 8,159 (34.8) 24,788 35,608 (30.4) Total revenue 48,720 42,418 14.9 187,593 150,045 25.0 Cost of revenues 27,187 21,447 26.8 101,757 75,665 34.5 Gross profit 21,533 20,971 2.7 85,836 74,380 15.4 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,256 3,867 (41.7) 10,510 17,571 (40.2) Clinical operations, net 1,740 1,478 17.7 6,542 6,159 6.2 Sales and marketing 12,039 12,846 (6.3) 50,654 52,544 (3.6) General and administrative 4,929 5,363 (8.1) 22,627 21,315 6.2 Total operating expenses 20,964 23,554 (11.0) 90,333 97,589 (7.4) Income (loss) from operations 569 (2,583) * (4,497) (23,209) 80.6 Financial (income), net (616) (1,330) (53.7) (5,739) (4,245) 35.2 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,185 (1,253) * 1,242 (18,964) * Income tax (benefit) expense (29) 53 * 94 218 (56.9) Net income (loss) $1,214 $(1,306) * $1,148 $(19,182) * Net income (loss) per share: Basic $0.01 $(0.01) * $0.01 $(0.12) * Diluted $0.01 $(0.01) * $0.01 $(0.12) * Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share: Basic 169,202,561 167,485,398 168,906,900 165,039,920 Diluted 176,711,336 167,485,398 176,495,872 165,039,920 * Percentage not meaningful.





Talkspace, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited (in thousands) Net income (loss) $1,214 $(1,306) * $1,148 $(19,182) * Other comprehensive income: Change in unrealized gains on marketable debt securities 2 — 100.0 2 — 100.0 Total other comprehensive income 2 — 100.0 2 — 100.0 Total comprehensive income (loss) $1,216 $(1,306) * $1,150 $(19,182) * * Percentage not meaningful.





Talkspace, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (in thousands) Unaudited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $76,692 $123,908 Marketable securities 41,118 — Accounts receivable, net 9,643 10,174 Other current assets 2,729 5,718 Total current assets 130,182 139,800 Other long-term assets 8,495 2,421 Total assets $138,677 $142,221 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $7,710 $6,111 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,031 12,468 Deferred revenues 3,282 3,069 Total current liabilities 19,023 21,648 Warrant liabilities 1,690 1,842 Other liabilities 569 85 Total liabilities 21,282 23,575 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 17 16 Additional paid-in capital 386,612 389,014 Accumulated deficit (269,236) (270,384) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2 — Total stockholders’ equity 117,395 118,646 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $138,677 $142,221





Talkspace, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 (in thousands) Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $1,148 $(19,182) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 859 1,196 Stock-based compensation 9,173 8,395 Remeasurement of warrant liabilities (152) 903 Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 531 (534) Decrease (increase) in other current assets 2,989 (1,346) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 1,599 (350) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues 213 (1,286) Decrease in accrued expenses and other current liabilities (4,437) (4,034) Other (219) (155) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 11,704 (16,393) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (41,118) — Capitalized internal-use software costs (5,443) — Other (171) (141) Net cash used in investing activities (46,732) (141) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,010 2,707 Payments for employee taxes withheld related to vested stock-based awards (3,195) (810) Repurchase and cancellation of common stock (11,003) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (12,188) 1,897 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (47,216) (14,637) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 123,908 138,545 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year $76,692 $123,908

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is useful in evaluating our operating performance, and our management uses it as a key performance measure to assess our operating performance. Because adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes and in evaluating acquisition opportunities. We also use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. We believe that the use of adjusted EBITDA is helpful to our investors as it is a metric used by management in assessing the health of our business and our operating performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Some of the limitations of adjusted EBITDA include (i) adjusted EBITDA does not necessarily reflect capital commitments to be paid in the future and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect these requirements. In evaluating adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses similar to the adjustments described herein. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. Our adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate adjusted EBITDA in the same manner as we calculate the measure, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss), income (loss) per share, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When evaluating our performance, you should consider adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including our net income (loss) and other GAAP results.

A reconciliation is provided below for adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. We do not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance as the amount and significance of the reconciling items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be estimated at this time without unreasonable efforts. These reconciling items could be meaningful.

Adjusted EBITDA

We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) interest and other expenses (income), net, (iii) tax benefit and expense, (iv) stock-based compensation expense, and (v) certain non-recurring expenses, where applicable.

Talkspace, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Net income (loss) $1,214 $(1,306) $1,148 $(19,182) Add: Depreciation and amortization 207 283 859 1,285 Financial (income), net (616) (1,330) (5,739) (4,245) Income tax (benefit) expense (29) 53 94 218 Stock-based compensation 1,883 1,994 9,173 8,395 Non-recurring expenses — — 1,427 — Adjusted EBITDA $2,659 $(306) $6,962 $(13,529)

