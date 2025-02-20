Tectonic Therapeutic to Participate in March Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ: TECX) (“Tectonic”), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs), today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences taking place in March 2025.

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference Date: March 5, 2025 Time: 9:50 AM EST Location: Boston, MA Format: Corporate Presentation Presenter: Alise Reicin, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer Webcast: Link





Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference Date: March 11, 2025 Time: 11:20 AM EDT Location: Miami, FL Format: Fireside Chat Presenters: Daniel Lochner, Chief Financial Officer, and Marc Schwabish, PhD, Chief Business Officer Webcast: Link

Both live webcasts can also be accessed under “Events & Presentations” on the Investors section of the Tectonic website at www.tectonictx.com. Once these conferences have concluded, a replay of the two webcasts will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

The Tectonic management team will host one-on-one meetings during both conferences. Interested investors should contact their TD Cowen and/or Leerink representative to schedule meetings.

About Tectonic

Tectonic is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of G-protein coupled receptors (“GPCRs”). Leveraging its proprietary technology platform called GEODe™ (GPCRs Engineered for Optimal Discovery), Tectonic is focused on developing biologic medicines that overcome the existing challenges of GPCR-targeted drug discovery and harness the human body to modify the course of disease. Tectonic focuses on areas of significant unmet medical need, often where therapeutic options are poor or nonexistent, as these are areas where new medicines have the potential to improve patient quality of life. Tectonic is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.tectonictx.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Contacts: Investors: Dan Ferry LifeSci Advisors (617) 430-7576 daniel@lifesciadvisors.com Media: Kathryn Morris The Yates Network (914) 204-6412 kathryn@theyatesnetwork.com

