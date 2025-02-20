Submit Release
Tectonic Therapeutic to Participate in March Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ: TECX) (“Tectonic”), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs), today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences taking place in March 2025.

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference 
Date: March 5, 2025
Time: 9:50 AM EST
Location: Boston, MA
Format: Corporate Presentation
Presenter: Alise Reicin, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer
Webcast: Link 


Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference
Date:  March 11, 2025
Time: 11:20 AM EDT
Location: Miami, FL
Format: Fireside Chat
Presenters: Daniel Lochner, Chief Financial Officer, and Marc Schwabish, PhD, Chief Business Officer
Webcast: Link 
   

Both live webcasts can also be accessed under “Events & Presentations” on the Investors section of the Tectonic website at www.tectonictx.com. Once these conferences have concluded, a replay of the two webcasts will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

The Tectonic management team will host one-on-one meetings during both conferences. Interested investors should contact their TD Cowen and/or Leerink representative to schedule meetings.

About Tectonic
Tectonic is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of G-protein coupled receptors (“GPCRs”). Leveraging its proprietary technology platform called GEODe™ (GPCRs Engineered for Optimal Discovery), Tectonic is focused on developing biologic medicines that overcome the existing challenges of GPCR-targeted drug discovery and harness the human body to modify the course of disease. Tectonic focuses on areas of significant unmet medical need, often where therapeutic options are poor or nonexistent, as these are areas where new medicines have the potential to improve patient quality of life. Tectonic is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.tectonictx.com and follow on LinkedIn.


Contacts:

Investors:
Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
(617) 430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:
Kathryn Morris
The Yates Network
(914) 204-6412
kathryn@theyatesnetwork.com

