FAVO Capital to Attend 14th Annual Global Fund Finance Symposium in Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC: FAVO), a leading provider of alternative financing solutions for small and mid-sized businesses, is pleased to announce its participation in the 14th Annual Global Fund Finance Symposium, hosted by the Fund Finance Association. The event will take place February 24-25, 2025, in Miami, Florida, and will bring together global leaders in fund finance to discuss emerging trends, industry challenges, and capital markets innovations.

The Global Fund Finance Symposium serves as a premier platform for networking, deal-making, and thought leadership within the fund finance sector. The event will feature expert-led discussions on capital raising, fund structuring, risk management, and the evolving regulatory landscape.

FAVO Capital’s President, Shaun Quin, and Chief Strategy Officer, Glen Steward, will attend the symposium to engage with key stakeholders, explore strategic partnerships, and gain insights into the latest developments in fund finance. With a strong commitment to empowering businesses through tailored financial solutions, FAVO Capital continues to expand its expertise and service offerings within the alternative finance space.

“I am excited for my team's participation in the Global Fund Finance Symposium to connect with industry leaders driving innovation in the capital markets,” said Vincent Napolitano, CEO of FAVO Capital. “As we continue to scale our operations and provide flexible funding solutions, staying ahead of market trends and regulatory shifts is crucial to delivering value to our clients and partners.”

Driving Industry Innovation FAVO Capital looks forward to contributing to discussions on emerging financial strategies, the role of private credit in alternative lending, and how technology is reshaping fund financing. The company’s participation underscores its dedication to remaining at the forefront of financial innovation and fostering strong industry relationships.

About FAVO Capital, Inc.

FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC: FAVO) is a private credit firm specializing in alternative financing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the United States. Since its inception, FAVO Capital has supported more than 20,000 businesses. FAVO Capital is committed to financial transparency, sustainable growth, and empowering SMBs with flexible funding solutions. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, the company also has operations in New York and the Dominican Republic.

For more information, visit www.favocapital.com and follow us on Linkedin and X

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, projections, estimates, and expectations regarding future trends, financial performance, and operational strategies. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," or similar expressions.

These statements are based on the company's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions, regulatory developments, competition, economic conditions, and the company's ability to execute its business strategy.

Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or changes in expectations after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

FAVO Capital, Inc.

4300 N University Drive

D-105

Lauderhill, FL 33351

Investor Relations:

Scott McGowan

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Phone: 310.299.1717

ir@favocapital.com

