TMDX FRAUD LAWSUIT: TransMedics Group Investors that Lost Money may have been affected by Fraud -- Contact BFA Law by April 15 Class Action Deadline (NASDAQ:TMDX)

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a lawsuit has been filed against TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in TransMedics, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting https://www.bfalaw.com/cases-investigations/transmedics-group-inc.

Investors have until April 15, 2025, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors who purchased TransMedics securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts and is captioned Jewik v. TransMedics Group, Inc. et al, No. 25-cv-10385.

Why was TransMedics Sued for Fraud?

TransMedics is a commercial-stage medical technology company. The Company’s “Organ Care System” (“OCS”) is a medical device that keeps donor organs viable before transplant by replicating many aspects of the organ’s natural living and functioning environment outside of the human body.

The complaint alleges that TransMedics misrepresented that its business was driven by kickbacks, fraudulent overbilling, and coercive tactics. The complaint further alleges that the company misrepresented that it engaged in unsafe practices involving OCS, hid safety issues, and generally lacked safety oversight.

The Stock Declines as the Truth is Revealed

On February 21, 2024, U.S. Representative and member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Paul Gosar issued a letter accusing the Company of misconduct including overcharging for OCS and misappropriating corporate resources. This news allegedly caused the price of TransMedics stock to decline approximately 4% over two trading days, from $86.99 per share on February 21, 2024 to $83.14 per share on February 23, 2024.

On December 2, 2024, TransMedics announced the resignation of its CFO from that role and narrowed its financial outlook for 2024. Then, on January 10, 2025, Scorpion Capital issued a research report explaining that TransMedics’s growth was fueled by an anti-competitive scheme that included kickbacks to medical providers to use the company’s products and that TransMedics further boosted growth by operating an organ trafficking scheme, engaged in widespread billing fraud, and promoted off-label use. The publication of the Scorpion Capital report caused the price of TransMedics stock to decline an additional 5%, from $72.55 per share on January 8, 2025 to $68.81 per share on January 10, 2025.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases-investigations/transmedics-group-inc.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in TransMedics you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases-investigations/transmedics-group-inc

Or contact:

Ross Shikowitz

ross@bfalaw.com

212-789-3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It was named among the Top 5 plaintiff law firms by ISS SCAS in 2023 and its attorneys have been named Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar by Law360 and SuperLawyers by Thompson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases-investigations/transmedics-group-inc

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.