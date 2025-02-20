Mozzarella Cheese Market Revenue is Estimated to Surpass US$ 68.59 billion by 2034.

Ease of Melting, Elastic Consistency, and Smooth Texture of Mozzarella Cheese Leading to Widespread Use in Food Industry: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report released by Fact.MR, the global mozzarella cheese market reached a size of US$ 38.6 billion in 2024 and subsequently expand at a CAGR of 5.9% over the next 10 years (2024 to 2034).

Mozzarella cheese, also known as curd cheese, can be sliced and used in food products. Mozzarella is popular for a variety of reasons, including its ease of melting, elastic and bouncy consistency, and smooth and soft texture. Demand for mozzarella cheese made from cattle milk is expected to increase at a steady pace due to its creamier, softer, and more delicious qualities. Cattle-based mozzarella cheese has several health benefits and contains a high concentration of protein and calcium.

The mozzarella cheese market is projected to grow at a steady pace as the population becomes more health-conscious. Diabetic food manufacturers continue to consume a significant amount of mozzarella cheese.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for mozzarella cheese is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is expected to increase to a value of US$ 68.59 billion by 2034.

The market in the United States is forecasted to reach US$ 11.63 billion by 2034.

Japan is set to account for a market share of 19.3% in East Asia in 2024.

The household segment is expected to account for a market share of 22.37% in 2024.

Sales of mozzarella cheese through supermarkets/hypermarkets are projected to reach US$ 34.19 billion by 2034.

“Though use of mozzarella cheese will remain substantial in HoReCa, consumption in the food processing industry will continue to bring in higher revenue for manufacturers,” highlights a Fact.MR analyst.





Manufacturers Incorporating Mozzarella Cheese in Food & Beverage Products to Help Prevent Osteoporosis

Mozzarella cheese is in increased demand among diabetic food manufacturers in the food industry due to its high biotin content, which aids in the reduction of blood glucose levels. Mozzarella cheese, which is high in niacin or vitamin B3, can help prevent diseases like arthritis and diabetes. Inadequate bone mass can compromise skeletal integrity, making people more susceptible to diseases like osteoporosis. Since mozzarella cheese can help prevent osteoporosis, manufacturers use it extensively in the food and beverage industry.

Key Market Players Driving the Mozzarella Cheese Market

Some of the leading players of the global Mozzarella Cheese Market as studied in the report include Groupe Lactalis; Fonterra; Grande Cheese Company; Perfect Italiano; Bel Group; Kraft Foods; Murray Goulburn Co-Operative Co. Limited; Boar’s Head; EMMI Group; Leprino Foods Company; and Dalter Alimentari

Industry News in the Mozzarella Cheese Market

Leading players in the mozzarella cheese industry are actively expanding their global presence by leveraging strategic techniques. These include innovative marketing campaigns, attractive packaging, and the launch of new, creative products to capture consumer interest. With dairy enterprises operating as integrated units, the processed cheese market benefits from a strong and reliable supply chain, ensuring consistent production and distribution.

Several key industry developments highlight this trend. In August 2022, Saputo Cheese USA Inc. introduced "Frigo Cheese Heads Swirls," a convenient snack combining mozzarella and cheddar cheese in a twisted swirl format. Similarly, in March 2021, Dalter Alimentari Spa launched an exclusive cheese matchsticks cut, designed for optimal use in ready meals, salads, soups, sauces, fillings, and stuffings—catering specifically to the food manufacturing and food service sectors.Top of Form

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the mozzarella cheese market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study details the candied & semi-candied fruit market based on type (mozzarella, reduced-fat mozzarella, reduced-sodium mozzarella), form (blocks, cubes, slices, spreads, sprays), source (cattle milk, goat milk, sheep milk), application (food & beverage processing, HoReCa, household), and sales channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail stores), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

