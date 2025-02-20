Aerospace and Defense Materials Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 35.82 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 5.8%: Straits Research

The global aerospace and defense materials market size was valued at USD 22.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 23.81 billion in 2025 to reach USD 35.82 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospace and defense materials are highly engineered to withstand and perform optimally under extreme conditions, such as extreme temperatures, pressures, and mechanical stresses. These advanced materials are crucial for the safe and efficient operation of aircraft, spacecraft, and defense systems, ensuring they can endure harsh environments like high altitudes, outer space, or combat zones. Innovations in material science have led to the development of lightweight, high-strength composites, corrosion-resistant alloys, and heat-resistant ceramics that not only enhance performance but also contribute to fuel efficiency and durability.

Market Dynamics

Rising demand for fuel-efficient aircraft drives the global market

The growing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft is driving the widespread use of lightweight composite materials in the aerospace and defense sectors. These advanced materials reduce the overall weight of aircraft, improve aerodynamics, and enhance fuel efficiency. Modern aircraft, equipped with composite wings, experience increased aerodynamic performance, leading to significant cost savings and environmental benefits.

According to the Air Transport Action Group, each new generation of aircraft is up to 20% more fuel-efficient than its predecessor. As a result, modern airplanes emit 80% less CO2 per seat compared to first-generation jets. This commitment to sustainability highlights the aerospace industry’s focus on incorporating cutting-edge materials to address environmental challenges while maintaining cost-effectiveness.

Such innovations play a crucial role in meeting the rising demand for more eco-friendly and efficient aviation solutions.

Expansion of defense budgets globally creates tremendous opportunities

The global rise in defense budgets presents a substantial opportunity for the aerospace and defense materials market. As countries prioritize enhancing their military capabilities, the demand for advanced materials such as lightweight alloys, composites, and specialized coatings continues to increase. These materials are essential for improving the performance, durability, and efficiency of defense equipment.

For example, the U.S. Department of Defense has significantly increased its budget for missile and munitions procurement and R&D, rising by 340% over the past decade, from $9 billion in fiscal 2015 to $30.6 billion in fiscal 2024. Such increases in defense spending not only drive innovation in material development but also lead to expanded contracts for aerospace companies, fueling industry growth and advancing technological capabilities.

Regional Analysis

North America remains the dominant market for aerospace and defense materials, driven by substantial defense budgets and a robust aerospace manufacturing base. The demand for high-performance materials, critical for aircraft, spacecraft, and defense systems, is further fueled by the region’s significant defense expenditure and the concentration of top aerospace and defense companies. Moreover, North America’s leadership in research and development, coupled with its investment in sustainable materials and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, positions the region at the forefront of the aerospace and defense industry.

Key Highlights

and is projected to grow from to reach , growing at a CAGR of during the forecast period (2025-2033). Based on material type, the global market is segmented into aluminum alloys, steel alloys, titanium alloys, composite materials, and others. The aluminum alloys segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into commercial aviation, military aircraft, spacecraft, missiles and defense systems, and others. The commercial aviation segment led the market with the highest market share.

North America is the most significant global aerospace and defense materials market shareholder.

Competitive Players

Alcoa Corporation Hexcel Corporation Toray Industries, Inc. Arconic Corporation Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Cytec Solvay Group AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Teijin Limited Materion Corporation Precision Castparts Corp.

Recent Developments

In December 2024, RTX signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Netherlands Aerospace Group (NAG) to advance sustainable aviation technologies. This initiative builds on RTX’s long-standing presence in the Netherlands and aims to enhance partnerships across Europe and North America to address aviation’s carbon footprint.

Market Segmentation

By Material Type

Aluminum Alloys

Steel Alloys

Titanium Alloys

Composite Materials

Others

By Applications

Commercial Aviation

Military Aircraft

Spacecraft

Missiles and Defense Systems

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central & South America

The Middle East and Africa

