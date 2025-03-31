Arnold Auto Repair Welcomes ASE-Certified Technician Cadence Izatt to the Team

Arnold Auto Repair in Ogden, UT, welcomes ASE-Certified Technician Cadence Izatt, enhancing its commitment to expert auto repair and customer service.

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arnold Auto Repair, a trusted provider of high-quality auto repair services in Ogden, Utah, is proud to announce the addition of ASE-Certified Technician Cadence Izatt to its team. This strategic hire reinforces the company’s dedication to delivering expert vehicle repair, maintenance, and diagnostics to its growing customer base.

Bringing Expertise and Precision to Auto Repair

With ASE certification, Cadence Izatt brings a wealth of technical expertise in engine diagnostics, brake repair, transmission services, and overall vehicle maintenance. Customers can expect the same trusted service with an even higher level of precision and efficiency.

Commitment to High-Quality Service

Arnold Auto Repair remains committed to staying ahead of industry advancements by employing highly skilled and certified technicians. The addition of Cadence Izatt strengthens the company’s ability to handle complex repairs while ensuring customer satisfaction.

Owner's Statement

A Welcome Addition to the Team

"We are thrilled to welcome Cadence Izatt to our team," said Chard Arnold, Owner of Arnold Auto Repair. "Her expertise, dedication, and ASE certification reinforce our commitment to providing high-quality service to our customers."

About Arnold Auto Repair

Located in Ogden, UT, Arnold Auto Repair has been a leading provider of auto repair and maintenance services for years. Specializing in brake repair, engine diagnostics, oil changes, and tire services, the shop is known for its ASE-certified technicians and customer-first approach.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit their site or call (801) 395-0666. Customers are also welcome to stop by at 1401 Wall Avenue, Ogden, UT 84404, to experience the Arnold Auto Repair difference.

