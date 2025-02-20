Virtual Influencer Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 111.78 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 38.4%: Straits Research

The global virtual influencer market size was valued at USD 6.33 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 8.30 billion in 2025 to reach USD 111.78 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 38.4% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A virtual influencer or CGI influencer is a digitally created character crafted using computer-generated imagery (CGI), animation, or AI to represent a brand, personality, or influencer on social media and other digital platforms. These CGI influencers are designed to resemble real people, complete with distinct traits, backstories, and unique styles. They engage with audiences, promote products, and create content just like human influencers but are entirely virtual creations controlled by humans behind the scenes.

Market Dynamics

Growth in social media and digital marketing drives the global market

The rapid growth of social media and digital marketing has played a pivotal role in amplifying the influence of virtual influencers. Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube offer a vibrant space for virtual characters to display their creativity, engage with followers, and promote brands through interactive and visually appealing content. With the surge in online content consumption, particularly among younger audiences, CGI influencers have become an increasingly valuable asset in marketing.

For example, as of October 2024, Kepios reports that there were 5.22 billion social media users worldwide, which makes up 63.8% of the global population. Moreover, 256 million new users joined these platforms in the past year alone. This continued rise in social media engagement creates significant opportunities for virtual influencers to connect with audiences and enhance digital marketing strategies.

Integration with gaming and esports creates tremendous opportunities

The growing popularity of esports and virtual gaming platforms presents a valuable opportunity for virtual influencers to engage with a new and active fan base. These platforms offer an exciting way for CGI influencers to connect with audiences and create brand partnerships through immersive virtual experiences. Increasingly, virtual influencers are being featured in gaming streams, allowing them to interact with users in real-time.

For example, Lil Miquela, a virtual influencer created by Brud, has gained considerable popularity within the gaming and esports communities, especially through her appearances in games like Among Us. Her strong social media presence and unique digital persona have boosted brand awareness for the game, opening up fresh marketing and engagement opportunities in the gaming world.

This integration highlights an emerging market for virtual influencers to expand their influence and reach.

Regional Analysis

North America is at the forefront of the global virtual influencer market, fueled by its advanced technological infrastructure, robust media presence, and numerous brand partnerships. The region has become a key player in developing virtual influencers and integrating them into mainstream marketing efforts. With a population increasingly focused on digital platforms, North America offers an ideal environment for these influencers to thrive.

For example, in the U.S., 51.2% of social media users are women, which is slightly above the global average. Additionally, a remarkable 70.1% of the population actively engages with social platforms, further enhancing the growing influence of digital personas.

Key Highlights

The global virtual influencer market size was valued at USD 6.33 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 8.30 billion in 2025 to reach USD 111.78 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 38.4% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on Type, the global virtual influencer market is divided into non-human and human avatars. The Non-human avatars segment owns the highest market share.

Based on Offerings, the global virtual influencer market is divided into solutions and services The solution segment owns the highest market share.

Based on End-Users, the market is divided into food & entertainment , sports & fitness , banking & finance , travel & holiday , fashion & lifestyle , and others . The fashion & lifestyle segment dominates the global market.

sports & fitness banking & finance travel & holiday fashion & lifestyle and others The fashion & lifestyle segment dominates the global market. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Epic Games, Inc. Pinscreen Inc. Soul Machines NEON Superplastic Dapper Labs, Inc. UneeQ Limited Didimo Inc. Spatial Systems, Inc. DeepBrain AI Inc. REBLIKA Ogilvy Cafegroup

Recent Developments

June 2024 –UneeQ Limited announced an exciting partnership with NVIDIA at COMPUTEX 2024. This partnership aims to take digital humans to a whole new level by merging the company's cutting-edge digital human solutions with NVIDIA ACE technology to facilitate more accurate information sharing and improve user engagement.

Segmentation

By Type

Non-Human

Human Avatar

By Offering

Solutions

Services

By End-User

Food & Entertainment

Sports & Fitness

Banking & Finance

Travel & Holiday

Fashion & Lifestyle

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

