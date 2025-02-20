Tall Oil Pitch Market to Surge with 3.7% CAGR, Projected to Hit US$ 278.1 Million by 2035 | Fact.MR Report

Growing Demand for Sustainable and Eco-friendly Materials Across Various Industries is Driving the Tall Oil Pitch Market

Rockville, MD, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global tall oil pitch (TOP) market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 187.2 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period of (2025-2035).

Tall oil pitch (TOP) market have correlation with a rapidly rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials as the industries are operating about the "green" advantage. Tall oil pitch is a renewable by-product present in the wood pulping process.

The material is perfectly in alignment with an increasing manageability surging toward green substitute in a large number of applications. More consumers and industries are keen to go into the real demand for bio-based products rather than oil-derived materials. In the field of construction, automobile, and personal care by industries continue to remain on a lookout for sustainable solutions, tall oil pitch finds apt usage as a prime ingredient in adhesives, coatings, and surfactants. Apart from the advantages mentioned, the unique properties of tall oil pitch aid in the enhancement of product performance without increasing the carbon footprint. There is the application in regulatory rules and incentive for utilization of renewable resources that promotes the usage of tall oil pitch.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10638

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global Tall oil pitch(TOP) market is projected to grow at 7% CAGR and reach US$ 278.1 million by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an absolute opportunity of US$ 84.7 million growing at a CAGR of 7% between 2025-2035

growing at a CAGR of between 2025-2035 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 4% in 2034

in 2034 Adhesives application under Industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% creating an absolute opportunity of US$ 13.3 million between 2025 & 2035.

creating an absolute opportunity of between 2025 & 2035. North America and Western Europe are expected to create an absolute opportunity of US$ 48.2 million collectively

“Adoption across various industries, and technological advancement in applications will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Tall Oil Pitch (TOP) Market

Key players in the Tall Oil Pitch (TOP) market are Pine Chemical Group, Domtar Corporation, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Harima Chemicals Group, Kraft Chemical Company, Kraton Corporation, Metsa Group, Mondi Group, Norske Skog, Sappi Lanaken Mill, Södra Skogsägarna, Stora Enso, UPM-Kymmene.

Market Development

Global Tall oil pitch (TOP) market key players are focusing on expansion activities, technological advancement, product innovations, strategic partnerships and collaborations, and regulatory compliances to acquire significant share in the industry.

For example, on March 2024, A Brazilian pine chemicals group has agreed to acquire Pinopine, a Portuguese gum rosin derivatives producer. Which will lead to enhancement in production and improvement in technology.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10638

Tall Oil Pitch (TOP) Industry News:

Around 200,000 tonnes of renewable fuel will be produced in Sweden from tall oil after the Gothenburg refinery's development is finished, according to a renewable fuel production venture backed by St1 that will begin in May 2024.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global tall oil pitch (TOP) market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2025-2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Application (Adhesives, Coatings, Surfactants, Biofuels, Others), End-Use Industry (Construction, Automotive, Personal Care, Pulp and Paper, Chemical Manufacturing), Form (Liquid and Solid) and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:

Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market: Size is expected to be valued at US$ 592 million in 2024. Worldwide demand for crude sulfate turpentine (CST) is forecasted to rise at a 5.1% CAGR and reach a market value of US$ 974 million by 2034-end.

Packaging Adhesives Market: Size is forecasted to advance at a high-value CAGR of 7.5% over the next ten years, growing from its present market valuation of US$ 12.8 billion to US$ 26.5 billion by 2033-end.

Protective Coating Market: Size is valued at $36.03 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $66.37 billion by 2034, growing at a 6.3% CAGR.

Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Market: Size is projected value at US$ 1,488 million in 2024 and expand at a CAGR of 3.1% to end up at US$ 2,095 million by 2035.

Synthetic Quartz Ingot Market: Size was valued at US$ 124.4 million in 2025 and expand at a CAGR of 6.1% to end up at US$ 225.6 million by 2035.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.

Contact:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.