Western Upper Peninsula Communities Demonstrate Continued Support for the Copperwood Mine Project

Ironwood Township, Wakefield Township, Erwin Township, Gogebic County Board of Commissioners and Gogebic County Road Commission Unanimously Approve New Resolutions of Support

MARQUETTE, Mich. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Communities in the Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan are reaffirming their support for Highland Copper Company’s Copperwood Mine, a project that is expected to create more than 700 direct and indirect jobs while safeguarding the surrounding natural resources. The board members for Ironwood Township, Wakefield Township, Erwin Township, Gogebic County Board of Commissioners and the Gogebic County Road Commission have once again unanimously approved resolutions of support for the Copperwood Mine, demonstrating the local communities’ continuing desire for the project to move forward to the benefit of its residents, businesses and the region’s economic growth.

“The resolution that the Gogebic County Board adopted supports the Copperwood Mine Project, knowing that they are transparent in their work and developing safe and accountable mining,” said Dan Siirila, Chairman of the Gogebic County Board of Commissioners. “The County Board realizes the critical importance of the approval of the grant for energy, infrastructure for roads and broadband. This mine will give Gogebic County’s economy the boost that it so needs and deserves.”

The Copperwood project in Wakefield and Ironwood Townships in Gogebic County presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Michigan and the Western Upper Peninsula. Highland’s grant request from the State of Michigan to advance the project will help make possible critical infrastructure investments the region cannot afford on its own. Investments like improvements and upgrades to local roads, power and telecommunications will support the project and surrounding communities for years to come.

"Wakefield Township has long supported Highland Copper and its commitment to responsible mining," said Mandy Lake, Wakefield Township Supervisor "This project will bring good-paying jobs, strengthen our economy and create new opportunities for families in the Western UP. We’re excited to see the Copperwood Mine move forward and create a stronger future for our township and beyond."

“Ironwood Township knows the importance of its mining heritage and the opportunities it brings for the future, which is why we have approved a new Resolution of Support for the Copperwood Mine project,” said Ironwood Township Supervisor Jay Kangas. “Mining has long been a cornerstone of the Gogebic Range, shaping our identity and community. We deeply appreciate the commitment of Highland Copper and everyone involved in moving this project forward.”

The Copperwood project is one of very few fully permitted greenfield copper mines in the United States and meets the strict environmental standards established by the State of Michigan. Michigan’s mining laws, passed with the support of environmental advocacy groups, are regarded as the most stringent mining regulations in the nation. The project design seeks to minimize and mitigate environmental impact, monitor and protect local water, and safeguard Lake Superior and the Porcupine Mountain State Park. To this end, Copperwood will preserve or create wetland at a factor of 12:1 relative to wetland impacted. The project will not draw water from Lake Superior, and it will self-fund a responsible closure plan that includes dismantling key infrastructure and restoring natural habitats at the end of mine life.

“I am confident that the state of Michigan has done their due diligence to protect the environment,” said Erwin Township Supervisor Larry Grimsby. “This mine represents a major opportunity. Not just for Gogebic County, but for the entire region to bring good jobs, economic growth and long-term stability to our communities."

Twenty-one units of government, ranging from townships to county boards, have issued resolutions of support, nearly ten local institutions have submitted letters of support and dozens of community leaders and elected officials have spoken publicly in support.

“The Copperwood Mine will keep our families in the U.P,” said Garth Stengard, manager of the Gogebic County Road Commission. “My son, like many other young people, would love to build his future here. Without good-paying jobs, that dream is not an option. This project has the potential to bring stability to our communities. It means better infrastructure, thriving businesses and a future where younger generations can stay and succeed.”

“America’s advanced manufacturing and national security depend on our ability to mine materials like copper locally. That’s why projects like Copperwood are so important to the future of the U.P. and our country,” said Marty Fittante, CEO of InvestUP. “For decades, the U.P. has proven that mining can be done safely while protecting the environment and creating jobs for the local community.”

“The people who live in the Western Upper Peninsula know it is possible to balance mining, recreation and a desire to protect our environment. We are grateful that the representatives of the people of the Western U.P. stand in support of Copperwood,” said Barry O’Shea, CEO of Highland Copper, Copperwood’s parent company. "The strong support the Copperwood Project has received from local boards is a clear testament to how much these communities want this project to move forward.”

To learn more about the Copperwood Mine, please visit https://www.highlandcopper.com/projects/copperwood-project/

About InvestUP

InvestUP is the regional economic development organization for the Upper Peninsula, working to advance prosperity across all fifteen counties of the U.P. Leveraging the region’s strengths, assets, and stakeholders, it works in partnership with the private sector, municipal and non-profit leadership, and institutions to drive the Upper Peninsula’s economy by seizing near-term opportunities and addressing long-term strategic objectives that center on people, projects, place, and promotion. Investupmi.com.

About Highland Copper Company

Highland Copper Company Inc. (the “Company”) is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company owns the Copperwood deposit through long-term mineral leases and 34% of the White Pine North project through a joint venture with Kinterra Copper USA LLC. The Company also owns surface rights securing access to the Copperwood deposit and providing space for infrastructure at Copperwood as required. The Company has 736,363,619 common shares issued and outstanding. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HI" and trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "HDRSF."

More information about the Company is available on the Company’s website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to:(i) the anticipated wetland preservation or creation factor; (ii) the number of jobs expected to be created by the Copperwood Mine; and (iii) statements relating to closure of the Copperwood Mine. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information or media requests, please contact:

InvestUP

Media Contact InvestUP: invest@investupmi.com

(906) 376-0676

Highland Copper

Barry O’Shea, CEO

Email: info@highlandcopper.com

Website: www.highlandcopper.com

