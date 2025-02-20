Ardelyx Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Company achieved significant commercial progress in 2024, finishing with total revenue of $333.6 million, including $319.2 million in U.S. Net Product Sales

Company reaffirms combined peak sales of IBSRELA and XPHOZAH of $1.75 Billion

Company ended FY 2024 with $250.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments

Conference call scheduled for 8:00 AM Eastern Time

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, and provided a business update.

“Ardelyx enters 2025 in a position of strength, evidenced by significant year-over-year revenue growth for IBSRELA in 2024 and a strong first full year of XPHOZAH commercialization, driven by consistently high levels of commercial excellence, meaningful long-term potential for our existing commercial products and a strong cash position to support future growth opportunities,” said Mike Raab, president and chief executive officer of Ardelyx. “We are focused on our key priorities to grow IBSRELA, execute the XPHOZAH strategy, build a pipeline of important medicines, continue to deliver a strong financial performance, and, most importantly, achieve our mission of bringing novel therapies to patients with unmet medical needs.”

IBSRELA® (tenapanor) finishes 2024 with $158.3 million in net product sales revenue

U.S. net product sales revenue for IBSRELA in 2024 was $158.3 million, including $53.8 million in net product sales revenue in the fourth quarter, approximately 32% growth compared to the third quarter of 2024. Ardelyx currently expects full year 2025 U.S. net product sales revenue for IBSRELA to be between $240 and $250 million. Ardelyx continues to expect IBSRELA to achieve greater than ten percent market share at peak and generate more than $1 billion in annual U.S. net product sales revenue before patent term expiration.

XPHOZAH® (tenapanor) records $160.9 million net product sales revenue in first full year of commercialization

U.S. net product sales revenue for the first full calendar year of commercialization of XPHOZAH was $160.9 million, including $57.2 million in net product sales revenue during the fourth quarter of 2024. At peak, Ardelyx currently expects XPHOZAH to achieve $750 million in annual U.S. net product sales revenue before patent term expiration.

Other Corporate Developments

The company recently released its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, demonstrating the company’s commitment and progress towards initiatives and best practices that build a more equitable and sustainable organization. The report is available on the company’s website.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Cash Position: As of December 31, 2024, the company had total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $250.1 million, compared to total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $184.3 million as of December 31, 2023. During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the company drew $49.7 million in net proceeds under its term loan with SLR Investment Corp.

As of December 31, 2024, the company had total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $250.1 million, compared to total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $184.3 million as of December 31, 2023. During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the company drew $49.7 million in net proceeds under its term loan with SLR Investment Corp. Revenue: Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $333.6 million, compared to $124.5 million in total revenue in 2023, driven by increases in net product sales revenue. IBSRELA U.S. net product sales revenue was $158.3 million, compared to $80.1 million in 2023. XPHOZAH U.S. net product sales revenue was $160.9 million, compared to $2.5 million in 2023. Product supply revenue was $11.6 million, compared to $6.1 million in 2023. Licensing revenue was $78 thousand, compared to $35.8 million in 2023. 2023 licensing revenue included $30.0 million in payments from Kyowa Kirin following the approval of tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia in Japan, as well as $5.0 million in payments from Fosun Pharma related to the acceptance of the New Drug Application for tenapanor for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis in China and the FDA approval of XPHOZAH in the U.S. Non-cash royalty revenue related to the sale of future royalties was $2.7 million with no comparable revenue during the same period of 2023.

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $333.6 million, compared to $124.5 million in total revenue in 2023, driven by increases in net product sales revenue. R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $52.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $35.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily related to increased medical engagement with the scientific communities in the areas of gastroenterology and nephrology and pediatric clinical trials.

Research and development expenses were $52.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $35.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily related to increased medical engagement with the scientific communities in the areas of gastroenterology and nephrology and pediatric clinical trials. SG&A Expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses were $258.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $134.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increased costs associated with the company’s field-based sales team expansion for IBSRELA and the launch of XPHOZAH.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $258.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $134.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increased costs associated with the company’s field-based sales team expansion for IBSRELA and the launch of XPHOZAH. Net Loss: Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $39.1 million, or $(0.17) per share, compared to net loss of $66.1 million, or $(0.30) per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. The net loss for the full year 2024 included share-based compensation expense of $37.4 million and non-cash interest expense related to the sale of future royalties of $7.1 million.

Conference Call Details

The company will host a conference call today, February 20, 2025, at 8:00 AM ET to discuss today's announcement. To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 346-6112 (domestic) or (848) 280-6350 (international) and ask to be joined into the Ardelyx call. A webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting the Investor page of the company's website, www.ardelyx.com, and will be available on the website for 30 days following the call.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION (IBSRELA)

WARNING: RISK OF SERIOUS DEHYDRATION IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS IBSRELA is contraindicated in patients less than 6 years of age; in nonclinical studies in young juvenile rats administration of tenapanor caused deaths presumed to be due to dehydration. Avoid use of IBSRELA in patients 6 years to less than 12 years of age. The safety and effectiveness of IBSRELA have not been established in patients less than 18 years of age.



CONTRAINDICATIONS

IBSRELA is contraindicated in patients less than 6 years of age due to the risk of serious dehydration.

IBSRELA is contraindicated in patients with known or suspected mechanical gastrointestinal obstruction.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Risk of Serious Dehydration in Pediatric Patients

IBSRELA is contraindicated in patients below 6 years of age. The safety and effectiveness of IBSRELA in patients less than 18 years of age have not been established. In young juvenile rats (less than 1 week old; approximate human age equivalent of less than 2 years of age), decreased body weight and deaths occurred, presumed to be due to dehydration, following oral administration of tenapanor. There are no data available in older juvenile rats (human age equivalent 2 years to less than 12 years).

Avoid the use of IBSRELA in patients 6 years to less than 12 years of age. Although there are no data in older juvenile rats, given the deaths in younger rats and the lack of clinical safety and efficacy data in pediatric patients, avoid the use of IBSRELA in patients 6 years to less than 12 years of age.

Diarrhea

Diarrhea was the most common adverse reaction in two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials of IBS-C. Severe diarrhea was reported in 2.5% of IBSRELA-treated patients. If severe diarrhea occurs, suspend dosing and rehydrate patient.

MOST COMMON ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions in IBSRELA-treated patients (incidence ≥2% and greater than placebo) were: diarrhea (16% vs 4% placebo), abdominal distension (3% vs <1%), flatulence (3% vs 1%) and dizziness (2% vs <1%).

INDICATION

IBSRELA (tenapanor) is indicated for the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) in adults.

Please see full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning, for additional risk information.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION (XPHOZAH)

CONTRAINDICATIONS

XPHOZAH is contraindicated in:

Pediatric patients under 6 years of age

Patients with known or suspected mechanical gastrointestinal obstruction

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Diarrhea

Patients may experience severe diarrhea. Treatment with XPHOZAH should be discontinued in patients who develop severe diarrhea.

MOST COMMON ADVERSE REACTIONS

Diarrhea, which occurred in 43-53% of patients, was the only adverse reaction reported in at least 5% of XPHOZAH-treated patients with CKD on dialysis across trials. The majority of diarrhea events in the XPHOZAH-treated patients were reported to be mild-to-moderate in severity and resolved over time, or with dose reduction. Diarrhea was typically reported soon after initiation but could occur at any time during treatment with XPHOZAH. Severe diarrhea was reported in 5% of XPHOZAH-treated patients in these trials.

INDICATION

XPHOZAH (tenapanor), 30 mg BID, is indicated to reduce serum phosphorus in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis as add-on therapy in patients who have an inadequate response to phosphate binders or who are intolerant of any dose of phosphate binder therapy.

For additional safety information, please see full Prescribing Information.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin commercializes PHOZEVEL® (tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been submitted in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Ardelyx, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995, including Ardelyx’s current expectations regarding: the long term potential for Ardelyx’s existing commercial products; opportunities for continued IBSRELA growth; annual U.S. net product sales revenue at peak for IBSRELA and XPHOZAH; and the projected U.S. net product sales revenue for IBSRELA for full year 2025. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control, that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties associated with the development of, regulatory process for, and commercialization of drugs in the U.S. and internationally. Ardelyx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ardelyx's business in general, please refer to Ardelyx's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2025, and its future current and periodic reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Caitlin Lowie

clowie@ardelyx.com

Ardelyx, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(In thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (1) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 64,932 $ 21,470 Investments 185,168 162,829 Accounts receivable 57,705 22,031 Prepaid commercial manufacturing 16,378 18,925 Prepaid commercial manufacturing, non-current — 4,235 Inventory, current 21,173 12,448 Inventory, non-current 70,011 37,039 Property and equipment, net 1,495 1,009 Right-of-use assets 2,380 5,589 Prepaid and other assets 16,512 12,004 Total assets $ 435,754 $ 297,579 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable $ 16,000 $ 11,138 Accrued compensation and benefits 14,940 12,597 Current portion of operating lease liability 1,562 4,435 Deferred revenue 17,918 15,826 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 34,642 15,041 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,023 1,725 Long-term debt 150,853 49,822 Deferred royalty obligation related to the sale of future royalties 25,527 20,179 Stockholders' equity 173,289 166,816 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 435,754 $ 297,579

(1) Derived from the audited financial statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.





Ardelyx, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Product sales, net IBSRELA $ 53,842 $ 28,113 $ 158,286 $ 80,062 XPHOZAH 57,161 2,464 160,910 2,464 Total product sales, net 111,003 30,577 319,196 82,526 Product supply revenue 4,188 767 11,649 6,121 Licensing revenue 22 3,019 78 35,809 Non-cash royalty revenue related to the sale of future royalties 916 — 2,692 — Total revenues 116,129 34,363 333,615 124,456 Cost of goods sold Cost of product sales 2,718 815 6,851 2,323 Other cost of revenue 15,546 4,262 43,705 15,472 Total cost of goods sold 18,264 5,077 50,556 17,795 Operating expenses Research and development 13,666 9,524 52,317 35,536 Selling, general and administrative 76,074 47,748 258,692 134,401 Total operating expenses 89,740 57,272 311,009 169,937 Income (loss) from operations 8,125 (27,986 ) (27,950 ) (63,276 ) Interest expense (3,967 ) (1,740 ) (13,006 ) (4,950 ) Non-cash interest expense related to the sale of future royalties (1,886 ) (1,065 ) (7,088 ) (3,924 ) Other income, net 2,408 2,322 9,174 6,630 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 4,680 (28,469 ) (38,870 ) (65,520 ) Provision for income taxes 35 333 266 547 Net income (loss) $ 4,645 $ (28,802 ) $ (39,136 ) $ (66,067 ) Net income (loss) per share of common stock - basic and diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.12 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.30 ) Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share - basic 237,370,654 232,253,351 235,232,927 219,331,253 Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share - diluted 244,050,606 232,253,351 235,232,927 219,331,253

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.