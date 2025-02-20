Plus Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Michael Rosol as Chief Development Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics with advanced platform technologies for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, today announced the appointment of Michael Rosol, Ph.D., as Chief Development Officer. Dr. Rosol will lead the company’s clinical, pre-clinical, and biomarker development activities.

"Plus is at an inflection point in our clinical development as we move from mid-stage to pivotal trials next year," said Marc H. Hedrick, M.D., Plus Therapeutics President and Chief Executive Officer. "Mike’s background in oncology and radiotherapeutic drug development throughout the entire product lifecycle, along with his deep imaging and biomarker development background, is a perfect match for our clinical pipeline and stage of development."

Dr. Rosol has 25 years of experience in clinical trial design, operations, and regulatory execution. Most recently, he served as Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President at Navidea Biopharmaceuticals. Prior to his most recent role, Dr. Rosol worked at Novartis Pharmaceuticals, leading key biomarker development and translational imaging groups. Dr. Rosol’s Ph.D. from Boston University focused on biomedical and radionuclide imaging, and he has held various academic appointments at Harvard Medical School/Massachusetts General Hospital, Mayo Clinic, Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles/USC Medical School, and the Medical University of South Carolina.

"It’s an exciting time to join Plus Therapeutics in this unique role," said Michael Rosol, Ph.D., Plus Therapeutics Chief Development Officer. "The Plus pipeline and recently reported clinical data show real promise for patients with severe cancers of the CNS and my background and expertise strongly align with our clinical development plans and a path to FDA approval."

About Leptomeningeal Metastases (LM)

LM is a rare complication of cancer in which the primary cancer spreads to the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and leptomeninges surrounding the brain and spinal cord. All malignancies originating from solid tumors, primary brain tumors, or hematological malignancies have this LM complication potential with breast cancer as the most common cancer linked to LM, with 3-5% of breast cancer patients developing LM. Additionally, lung cancer, GI cancers and melanoma can also spread to the CSF and result in LM. LM occurs in approximately 5% of people with cancer and is usually terminal with 1-year and 2-year survival of just 7% and 3%, respectively. The incidence of LM is on the rise, partly because cancer patients are living longer and partly because many standard chemotherapies cannot reach sufficient concentrations in the spinal fluid to kill the tumor cells, yet there are no FDA-approved therapies specifically for LM patients, who often succumb to this complication within weeks to several months, if untreated.

About Glioblastoma (GBM)

GBM affects approximately 15,000 patients annually in the U.S. and is the most common and lethal form of brain cancer. The average life expectancy with GBM is less than 24 months, with a one-year survival rate of 40% and a five-year survival rate of around 5%. There is no clear standard of care for recurrent GBM, and the few currently approved treatments provide only marginal survival benefit and are associated with significant side effects, which limit dosing and prolonged use. Approximately 90% of patients experience GBM tumor recurrence at or near the original tumor location, yet there are no FDA-approved treatments in the recurrent or progressive setting that can significantly extend a patient’s life.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes for patients. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) and leptomeningeal metastases (LM). The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing and future potential commercialization of its products. Plus Therapeutics is led by an experienced and dedicated leadership team and has operations in key cancer clinical development hubs, including Austin and San Antonio, Texas. For more information, visit https://plustherapeutics.com/.

