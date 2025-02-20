BT Group Advances Enterprise Service Innovation by Enabling Future-Proven Business Services With Optiva Platform

Optiva is leading enterprise service innovation by implementing B2B and B2B2X dynamic network communication services, advancing BT Group's capabilities to increase cutting-edge enterprise services and offer business customers unmatched flexibility and capabilities

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BT Group , the UK’s leading Mobile and Fixed Telecommunications provider, has broadened and strengthened its partnership with Optiva (TSX: OPT) to implement innovative B2B and B2B2X BT network communication services using Optiva’s latest state-of-the-art Application Server. Central to this initiative is Optiva Charging Engine , a cloud-native, open-architecture service creation platform featuring Optiva's Open API framework. The advancement will enhance BT Group's ability to grow cutting-edge services and create new revenue opportunities.

In January 2024, Optiva announced BT Group’s selection of Optiva for its next-generation Application Server upgrade . The platform upgrade allowed BT Group to evolve from legacy technology, modernize services and increase 5G network coverage penetration with a fully flexible service creation environment. The new platform's rapid design, testing, deployment and integration capabilities support BT Group's partnerships across various industries.

Optiva implemented new interfaces and technologies to transform the traditional network into a next-generation network. Enterprise applications are essential for BT Group's B2B services and cutting-edge consumer applications, which must be modernized in parallel with the network's evolution. Furthering their joint vision, Optiva and BT Group will advance the platform to the next level by integrating B2B services to enhance and deliver their network convergence capabilities with unmatched flexibility.

The network evolution enabling the modernization of B2B applications is supported by:

A convergent network communication suite to handle any type of core network

Enrichment enabled by modern APIs

Enablement for autonomous deployment and operations to provide an unmatched B2B experience



“Our partnership with Optiva empowers BT Group to rapidly evolve our services offerings for customers with confidence. Our collaboration enables us to deploy platforms that will drive future growth and advancement of technological capabilities and innovative solutions," said Nitin Patel, Director of Mobile and Messaging at BT Group.

"Today’s announcement represents a milestone in our partnership with BT Group. We are dedicated to our joint vision of building upon our innovative technology to expand B2B and B2B2X services, delivering next-generation application services to drive BT Group's growth," said Robert Stabile, CEO at Optiva.

About BT Group

BT Group is the UK’s leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network & IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers - over 700 communications providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit www.bt.com/about

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company’s solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

For additional information, please contact:

Media: Misann Ellmaker, media@optiva.com

Investor Relations: investors-relations@optiva.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.