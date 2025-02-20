Global Dengue Treatment Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is The Dengue Treatment Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

The dengue treatment market size has grown rapidly and shows no signs of slowing down. From a market size of $2.10 billion in 2024, it is expected to rise to $2.35 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.0%. This considerable expansion during the historic period is largely due to advancements in diagnostic tools, increased efforts by governments and NGOs, improved epidemiological surveillance systems, substantial investments in research and development, and community education initiatives.

As we move forward, the promising growth of the dengue treatment market is expected to continue. Predicted to reach $3.64 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.6%, the future growth can be attributed to the development of universal vaccines, expanding vaccine availability, the establishment of public-private partnerships, the growth of telemedicine, and policy framework enhancements. Major trends to watch in the forecast period include next-generation dengue vaccines, AI-based drug discovery, smart contact tracing tools, 3D-printed vaccines, and the use of CRISPR for virus targeting.

What Is Driving This Growth?

The escalating dengue incidence rate is a significant factor pushing the dengue treatment market growth. Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that presents flu-like symptoms and can lead to serious complications if left untreated. The rapid urbanization, climate changes favoring mosquito breeding, inadequate vector control measures, and population growth in high-risk areas have all contributed to the rise in the dengue incidence rate.

Dengue treatment plays a crucial role in decreasing the incidence rate of dengue, ensuring timely medical intervention, alleviating severe symptoms, preventing complications, and slowing down the disease's spread through better patient outcomes and improved public health awareness. A report by the US-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC in 2023 illustrated this impact: dengue fever cases in the Americas had surged to over 4.6 million with approximately 4,000 deaths, marking a significant rise from previous years and a 13% increase from 2022.

Who Are The Key Players In The Dengue Treatment Market?

This significant growth in the market has seen a crop of major players. Key companies operating in the dengue treatment market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co Inc., Sanofi S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Novartis International AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and many others.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Dengue Treatment Market?

Aside from consistently providing treatment, these players are making notable strides in broadening their scope. They're focusing on the development of broad-spectrum antiviral drugs enhancing treatment efficacy, reducing disease severity and addressing multiple strains of the dengue virus simultaneously. In September 2024, Hyundai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. launched XAFTY, the groundbreaking broad-spectrum antiviral created to treat multiple viral infections, including COVID-19 and dengue fever.

How Is The Dengue Treatment Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Vaccines, Acetaminophen.

2 By Route Of Administration: Parenteral, Oral.

3 By Drug Class: NSAIDs, Antibiotics, Corticosteroids.

4 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies.

5 By End User: Hospital, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare.

Sub-segments are:

1 By Vaccines: Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines.

2 By Acetaminophen: Oral Acetaminophen, Intravenous Acetaminophen.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Dengue Treatment Market?

Regionally, significant growth was recorded in Asia-Pacific in 2024. As the region with the largest dengue treatment market share, Asia-Pacific is poised to sustain the fastest growth in the forecast period. The dengue treatment market's reach extends to Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

