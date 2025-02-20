Driving The Data Lakehouse Market In 2025: Impact Of Increasing Digitalization On The Growth Of The Market

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is The Data Lakehouse Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

The data lakehouse market has seen momentous growth in the recent years, growing from $8.5 billion in 2024 to $10.39 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 22.2%. This historic growth can be principally attributed to increased cloud adoption, a pressing need for real-time data processing, rising demand for advanced analytics, an upsurge in data storage needs, and increased usage of IoT devices. More phenomenally, the data lakehouse market size is forecasted to surge to $22.97 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 21.9%, driven by increasing investments in data infrastructure, the rising importance of data security, the need for data democratization, and growing demand for data lineage.

What Are The Major Trends Shaping The Data Lakehouse Market?

The latest market trends gaining traction in the data lakehouse market space include technological advancements, machine learning, real-time analytics, data virtualization, and hybrid data architectures. Further propelling the market growth is the increasing digitalization. The process of converting data and operations into a digital format enhances efficiency, accessibility, and innovation. This rise in digitalization is a result of technological advancement, the desire for enhanced efficiency and productivity, aspiration for better customer experiences, and the need to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving market.

With data lakehouses supporting digitalization by integrating diverse data types into a unified platform, comprehensive analytics and real-time insights are achieved. For instance, in May 2023, according to the report published by the European Investment Bank, a Luxembourg-based long-term finance institution of the European Union, in 2022, 42% of European firms had invested further in digitalization, marking a 9% point increase compared to 2021.

Which Key Industry Player Are Making Waves In The Data Lakehouse Market?

The data lakehouse market is steered by key players such as Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., International Business Machines Corporation IBM, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE, Teradata Corporation, Databricks Inc., Informatica LLC, Snowflake Inc., Cloudera Inc., Matillion Ltd., Alteryx Inc., QlikTech International AB, Fivetran Inc., DataRobot Inc., Dremio Corp., Starburst Data Inc., SQream Technologies Ltd., Zaloni Inc., Solix Technologies Inc., Infoworks.io Inc., Kinetica Inc., Onehouse Inc., Cazena Inc., Vertica Inc.

What Emerging Trends Are Seen In The Data Lakehouse Market?

Major industry players are channeling their efforts towards the development of advanced technologies like secure unstructured data lakes. This innovative architectural framework combines the benefits of data lakes and data warehouses, enabling effective extraction, standardization, and management of this type of data. A recent example is Tonic.ai, a US-based AI solutions provider, which launched Tonic Textual in May 2024. Touted as the world's first secure unstructured data lakehouse tailored for large language models LLMs, this platform simplifies the use of unstructured data in AI development and addresses significant integration and privacy challenges.

How Is The Data Lakehouse Market Segmented?

1 Deployment: On-Premise; Cloud Based

2 Enterprise Type: Large Enterprises; Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises SMEs

3 Business Function: Marketing; Human Resources HR; Operations; Finance

4 Industry: Information Technology IT And Telecom; Banking, Financial Services And Insurance BFSI; Retail And E-Commerce; Healthcare And Life Science; Manufacturing; Energy And Utilities; Other Industries

Further subsegments are:

1 On-Premise: Private Data Centers; Hybrid On-Premise Solutions; Managed On-Premise Services; Enterprise On-Premise Lakehouse

2 Cloud Based: Public Cloud Lakehouse; Private Cloud Lakehouse; Hybrid Cloud Solutions; Multi-Cloud Lakehouse; Cloud-native Lakehouse Services

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Data Lakehouse Market?

North America was the largest region in the data lakehouse market in 2024. Following closely is the Asia-Pacific region, which is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market going forward. Other regions covered in this report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

