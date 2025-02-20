Data Center Graphics Processing Unit Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The data center graphics processing unit GPU market has been an area of robust growth in recent years. From a market size of $19.68 billion in 2024, it is expected to reach $26.26 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 33.4%. This surge in growth through the historical period can be attributed to an increased demand for high-performance computing, growth of cloud computing services, a rise in big data analytics, a need for efficient virtualization, and the expansion of data centers.

What Factors Are Driving The Data Center Graphics Processing Unit GPU Market?

The market for data center GPUs is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years, with a projected growth to $82.41 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 33.1%. This substantial growth in the forecast period can be primarily attributed to increasing adoption of edge computing, the proliferation of 5G technology, acceptance of high-performance AI models, expansion of IoT devices requiring enhanced computational power, and rising demand for energy-efficient and scalable computing solutions.

Several key trends underpin this forecast period growth. Among them, the adoption of multi-GPU configurations, integration of GPUs with AI-specific architectures, a shift towards cloud-based GPU services, advancements in GPU-based data analytics, and the adoption of GPU in high-performance computing HPC environments stand out.

What Drives The Data Center Graphics Processing Unit GPU Market Growth?

At the core of this robust growth is the expanding adoption of cloud services. The term 'cloud services' refers to the delivery of computing resources such as storage, processing power, and software applications over the internet, allowing users access and control of these resources on-demand, sans the need to own or manage physical infrastructure. Adoption is growing due to its cost-efficiency, scalability, and ease of access, thereby enabling businesses to pivot quickly and adapt to changing needs without investing in physical infrastructure. Data center GPUs elevate cloud services by accelerating data-intensive tasks, enabling fast and efficient processing of applications such as AI, machine learning, and real-time graphics. This, in turn, enhances the overall performance and scalability of cloud-based solutions.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The GPU Market?

Several major companies operate in the data center GPU market, including Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Dell Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Limited, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., and more. These key industry players are focusing on enhancing and expanding their product and service offerings to stay competitive.

What Trends Are Emerging In The GPU Market?

Emerging trends in the GPU market point towards an industry committed to ongoing innovation. Major companies have been focusing on technological advancements, such as energy-efficient GPUs, to reduce operational costs, enhance performance, and minimize environmental impact. Take, for instance, Nvidia Corporation, a US-based software company. In March 2024, Nvidia launched the NVIDIA Blackwell platform. Designed around six transformative technologies, this GPU architecture aims to enhance accelerated computing. It is built to spur breakthroughs in fields such as data processing, engineering simulation, and generative AI, enabling real-time AI operations on models with a trillion parameters for significantly reduced costs and energy use.

How Is The Data Center Graphics Processing Unit GPU Market Segmented?

1 By Product: Discrete; Integrated

2 By Deployment Model: On-Premises; Cloud

3 By Function: Training; Inference

4 By End-User: Cloud Service Providers; Enterprises; Government

Additionally, 'Discrete' is sub-segmented into High-Performance Discrete GPUs, Data Center-Specific Discrete GPUs, Gaming And Rendering Discrete GPUs and 'Integrated' is sub-segmented into CPU with Integrated Graphics, Low-Power Integrated GPUs, Integrated GPUs For Virtual Desktops.

What Are The Regional Insights?

Geographically, North America was the largest consumer in the global data center GPU market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years.

