Canadian Product Stewardship Council Appoints Sarah Cotton-Elliott as New CEO

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Product Stewardship Council (CPSC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sarah Cotton-Elliott as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2025. Cotton-Elliott brings a wealth of leadership experience and a deep commitment to advancing sustainable stewardship programs across Canada.

With experience in environmental policy, corporate sustainability, and product stewardship, Cotton-Elliott has been a driving force in fostering collaboration between government, industry, and communities. Her expertise in circular economy principles and extended producer responsibility (EPR) programs positions her well to lead CPSC into its next chapter of growth and impact.

As Cotton-Elliott steps into this position, CPSC would also like to recognize the outstanding contributions of Dan Wong, who has led the organization with vision and dedication for the past seven years. During his tenure, Wong reached significant milestones, including positioning CPSC’s Canadian Stewardship Conference as a leading forum for industry dialogue and achieving sold-out attendance for past events through his thought leadership. He leaves behind a legacy of excellence and an organization well-positioned for continued success.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sarah as the new CEO of CPSC,” said Barry Friesen, Chair of the Canadian Product Stewardship Council and Executive Director of Cleanfarms. “Her strategic vision and passion for sustainability will be invaluable as we continue to advocate for responsible product stewardship and environmental leadership across Canada. At the same time, we extend our deepest gratitude to Dan Wong for his remarkable leadership and lasting impact on our organization.”

Before joining CPSC, Cotton-Elliott worked as a communications and public affairs consultant, bringing more than 20 years of experience across the corporate, government, non-profit, and stewardship sectors.

“I am honored to step into this role at such a critical time for product stewardship in Canada,” said Cotton-Elliott. “I look forward to working with our partners to advance innovative solutions that promote sustainability, reduce waste, and create a circular economy for future generations.”

As CEO, Cotton-Elliott will focus on strengthening partnerships, expanding advocacy efforts, and driving forward policies that enhance product stewardship initiatives nationwide. Her leadership will be instrumental in advancing CPSC’s mission to support sustainable waste management practices and producer responsibility frameworks.

The Canadian Stewardship Conference is managed by Canadian Product Stewardship Council (CPSC), a not-for-profit corporation established by leaders in the Canadian Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) community. For nearly two decades, the Conference has been Canada’s premier forum for dialogue on Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), drawing delegates, guests, and speakers from across the country, throughout North America, and around the globe. Held every two years, the Conference is a dynamic, interactive, non-partisan event designed to promote dialogue amongst business leaders, practitioners, governments and other stakeholders affected by EPR programs and regulations.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Sarah Cotton-Elliott, please contact:

Margot Beverley, Cleanfarms Director of Communications

Phone: 647-557-1801

Email: beverleym@cleanfarms.ca





Sarah Cotton-Elliott Sarah Cotton-Elliott, CEO of Canadian Product Stewardship Council

