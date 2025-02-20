Hydraulic Oil Coolers Market to Reach USD 2,984 Million by 2035, Expanding at a 5.9% CAGR: Fact.MR Report

The future perspective for the hydraulic oil coolers market is optimistic, driven by rising industrial automation and the expanding trend toward energy-efficient options.

Rockville, MD, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydraulic oil coolers market were valued at US$ 1,589 million in 2024 and has been forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 5.9% to end up at US$ 2,984 million by 2035.

Hydraulic oil cooler devices are meant for fluids and regulate their temperatures. These allow all the generated heat from the system to dissipate, thereby sustaining the fluid within required temperature for streamlined operations. Hydraulic oil coolers maintain the fluid at an optimum temperature to reduce any efficiency decline, component damage, or even damage to the system.

Hydraulic oil coolers are often found in almost all industries utilizing hydraulic systems. From construction, mining, farming and manufacturing, large equipment are often employed, thereby making efficient cooling paramount. Thus, hydraulic oil coolers are significant for efficient operation of construction equipment at heavy loads, such as excavators, bulldozers, and cranes. Likewise, these devices are responsible for the optimal performance of hydraulic steering and braking systems in the automotive sector.

The increasing need for hydraulic oil coolers is going to be highly accounted much towards energy efficient designs, miniaturization, and smart monitoring systems over years. With the market trend towards automation, energy efficiency, and sustainability, the increase in demand of sophisticated hydraulic oil cooling systems is estimated to increase.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global Hydraulic Oil Coolers market is projected to grow at 9% CAGR and reach US$ 2,984 million by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an opportunity of US$ 436.7 million growing at a CAGR of 2% between 2020 to 2024

growing at a CAGR of between 2020 to 2024 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 3% in 2035

in 2035 Predominating market players include HYDAC International GmbH, and MANN+HUMMEL

Air-cooled Hydraulic Oil Coolers under product type are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 0% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 821.3 million between 2025 and 2035

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2025 and 2035 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 635.7 million collectively between 2025 and 2035

“New technologies, including heat exchanger optimization and sophisticated sensors, are set to improve efficiency and lower maintenance expenses of hydraulic oil coolers” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Hydraulic Oil Coolers Market:

API Heat Transfer; Bosch Rexroth AG; Danfoss Power Solutions; Gardner Denver Transport; HYDAC International GmbH; Hydraulic & Pneumatic Products; Kelvion Holding GmbH; MANN+HUMMEL; Mota Cooling Systems; Parker Hannifin Corporation; SPX Flow; Thermex Limited; Tranter Inc.; Other Prominent Players.

Market Development

Growing competition between hydraulic oil coolers market players has resulted in an adoption of various approaches for market acquisition and expansion. The most important of these approaches is through modernization of technology, where companies invest in more efficient, energy-saving, and compact cooling systems. In this way, the manufacturers are able to target an industry which seeks better efficiency and reduced operational costs by improving the performance and compactness of coolers.

Collaborations and partnerships are also crucial, as numerous companies unite with important partners in associated industries, like hydraulic equipment producers and system integrators, to provide integrated solutions. These partnerships allow businesses to expand their clientele and access new markets. Certain players concentrate on geographic growth, aiming at emerging markets where industrialization is increasing and the demand for hydraulic systems is expanding.

Another strategy utilized is price competitiveness, where certain market participants provide affordable options while maintaining quality. Providing a variety of products designed for particular industry requirements enables businesses to serve various customer groups.

Hydraulic Oil Coolers Industry News:

In September 2023, BASF SE announced advancements in catalyst technology to improve efficiency and emissions performance in commercial vehicles. The new formulations aim to meet upcoming stricter emissions regulations.

In August 2023, Umicore unveiled its investment in new production facilities for automotive catalysts in response to increased demand for sustainable solutions, focusing on low-emission technologies.

In April 2023, MIRATECH launched a new service program for Diesel Oxidation Catalysts, offering enhanced maintenance and support to maximize the life expectancy of their catalyst systems.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Hydraulic Oil Coolers market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the product type (air-cooled hydraulic oil coolers, water-cooled hydraulic oil coolers), cooling capacity (less than 50 kW, 50-100 kW, above 100 kW), maximum pressure (less than 2500 psi, 2500-4000 psi, above 4000 psi) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

