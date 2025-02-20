Contentive Research Reveals Brand Sponsorship Drives 51% Higher Engagement in B2B Media

Research, based on advanced click heat mapping across 1.3 million senior finance professionals, confirms that brand sponsorship drives 51% higher engagement

Our research demonstrates that strategic brand sponsorship doesn't just capture attention, it creates meaningful connections. ” — Lee Arthur, Chairman of Contentive

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New research from Contentive , a leading B2B media company connecting over 1 million senior finance executives globally, reveals breakthrough engagement rates that could reshape how agencies and brands approach B2B media investment. In a comprehensive study of senior finance decision-makers, branded sponsorships generated 51% higher engagement compared to traditional non-branded approaches."Media investment in 2025 demands more than just visibility – it requires proven pathways to engaged, senior-level decision-makers," said Lee Arthur, Chairman of Contentive and former Wall Street Journal executive. "Our research demonstrates that strategic brand sponsorship doesn't just capture attention; it creates meaningful connections with finance leaders at the precise moment they're seeking industry insights. For agencies and brands targeting the finance sector, this represents a significant opportunity to enhance campaign performance and ROI."The study leveraged advanced click heat mapping technology across Contentive's portfolio of four industry-leading finance brands, which reach 1.3 million senior professionals globally. The analysis revealed three critical insights for media buyers and planners:- Validated Performance Metrics: Brand sponsorship sections delivered 51% higher engagement rates, providing clear evidence for media investment decisions- Precision Targeting: Heat map analysis confirmed concentrated engagement in sponsored content areas, demonstrating optimal placement for reaching senior finance decision-makers- Pipeline Impact: Direct correlation between strategic brand visibility and pipeline development, offering measurable ROI for marketing investments.For agency leaders and brand marketers seeking to optimise their B2B media strategies, Contentive offers multiple engagement channels:- Native Content- Newsletter Sponsorships- Solus Mailshots- Live BroadcastingFor more information about Contentive's research or to discuss partnership opportunities, please visit Contentive or contact Mariette ArmitageAbout Contentive:Contentive is a leading B2B media company specialising in connecting brands with senior finance professionals globally. Through its portfolio of trusted media brands, Contentive delivers essential insights and connections to over 1.3 million decision-makers worldwide, offering strategic solutions for organisations targeting the finance sector.Notes to Editors:A/B test results demonstrated 408 clicks versus 271 for non-sponsored contentMethodology:- A/B Testing: Contentive conducted A/B testing across its finance newsletters, comparing engagement between branded sponsor content and non-branded content- Metrics: Engagement measured through total and unique clicks on sponsored versus non-sponsored contentFor further information or interview requests, please contact:Mariette Armitage - Sales Director mariette.armitage@contentive.com+ 27 060 751 5623Media ContactMariette Armitage, Contentive, 27 060 751 5623, mariette.armitage@contentive.com, https://contentive.com/

