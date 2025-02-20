Progressive Web Apps Market to USD 13.3 Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

The Progressive Web Apps (PWA) Market was USD 1.4 Bn in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 13.3 Bn by 2032, growing at a 28.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Progressive Web Apps (PWA) Market size was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 13.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for seamless, responsive, and high-performance web applications is driving market expansion globally. Some of Major Keyplayers:- Google LLC - (Google Photos, Google Maps)- Microsoft Corporation - (Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Office Online)- Alibaba Group - (Alibaba, AliExpress)- Twitter, Inc. - (Twitter Lite, TweetDeck)- IBM Corporation - (IBM Cloud PWA Solutions, Watson Analytics PWA)- Amazon Web Services (AWS) - (AWS Amplify, AWS Mobile Hub)- Apple Inc. - (Safari PWAs, iCloud Drive)- Samsung Electronics - (Samsung Internet PWA Support, Galaxy Store)- SAP SE - (SAP Cloud Platform PWA, SAP Fiori)- Adobe Inc. - (Adobe XD, Adobe Spark)By Component – Platform Dominates, Services Registers Fastest CAGRThe platform segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, due to the accelerated adoption of cloud-foundation-based PWA growth frameworks by organizations. And, organizations use PWA platforms to utilize the tools to construct tasks that are both fast and easy to scale. Which, clap-back together fast load instances, a runtime, and smooth updates. The increased use of JavaScript frameworks such as Angular, and React, makes it even easier to adopt the platform.The Service segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of PWA consulting, integration, and maintenance services. enterprises have been looking for custom PWA development solutions, security improvements, and continuous performance updates to make sure that their web apps are providing exceptional user experience.By Organization Size – Large Enterprises Dominate, SMEs Register Fastest GrowthThe large Enterprises segment dominated the market and held the largest market share in the global Progressive Web App market in 2023, as large corporations across the globe are investing in scalable, high-performance PWAs that are capable of handling millions of customer engagements simultaneously across sales and internal operations. PWAs are used by retail, BFSI, and IT bigwigs to make services smoother, enhance branding, and better customer engagement.The Small & Medium Enterprises segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, as PWAs provide a cost-effective, mobile-friendly alternative without the challenges of intricate app development. For SMEs, this comes with lowering development expenditures, presenting higher search engine rankings, and offering better retention of customers. These no-code/low-code PWA development platforms are extremely accessible and taking the PWA adoption in all the SMEs to a whole new level.By Application – Social Media Leads, E-commerce Registers Fastest GrowthThe Social Media segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the wide deployment of PWAs by major platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for fast load speed, offline browsing, and engagement. Social media PWAs: Social media companies are some of the first adopters of PWAs to minimize app size, improve compatibility with different devices, and maximize performance in low-bandwidth regions.Owing to the high-speed online shopping experiences that require immersion, the E-commerce and Retail segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. PWA is used by high-quality e-commerce giants, such as Alibaba, Flipkart, and Amazon to offer higher conversion rates, contribute to mobile traffic, and decrease bounce rates. Owing to the high-speed online shopping experiences that require immersion, the E-commerce and Retail segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. PWA is used by high-quality e-commerce giants, such as Alibaba, Flipkart, and Amazon to offer higher conversion rates, contribute to mobile traffic, and decrease bounce rates. Fast checkouts, push notifications, and personalized recommendations can be enabled with PWAs to make online shopping a seamless experience.Progressive Web Apps Market Segmentation:By Component- Platform- ServicesBy Organization Size- Small & Medium Enterprises- Large EnterprisesBy Application- E-commerce and Retail- Media and Entertainment- Social Media- Travel and Tourism- Healthcare- Education- Banking and Financial Services- Others In the United States and Canada, where few PWA companies work in retail, media, and banking, the incidence of the USA-based, world-class PWA business is in full bloom using AI-powered PWA applications in all areas where the leading stars earn high quality and experience.Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the fastest CAGR owing to the acceleration of digital transformation initiatives in e-commerce, telecom, and financial services. With nations like China, India, and Japan showcasing the rise in mobile-first internet users, businesses are putting their money into PWAs to give users fast, engaging, and reliable web experiences. The growth of 5G networks and the cloud also contribute to the growth of PWA in this region. Progressive Web Apps Market Segmentation, By Component8. Progressive Web Apps Market Segmentation, By Organization Size9. Progressive Web Apps Market Segmentation, By Application10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. Conclusion

Legal Disclaimer:

