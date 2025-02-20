SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating VG, ADSK, DKS, and IART; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating Venture Global, Inc., Autodesk, Inc., DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc., and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation. If you are a current owner of shares, contact leo@moka.law or call (619) 780-3993.

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE: VG) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov is investigating Venture Global, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. A proposed class action was filed against Venture Global alleging the company raised $1.75 billion in its initial public offering without disclosing legal issues it is facing from oil companies Shell and BP. On January 27, 2025, Venture Global conducted its initial public offering, selling 70 million shares at $24.00 per share. On February 5, 2025, one of Venture Global’s target customers, TotalEnergies, revealed that it had rejected a long-term supply contract for liquefied natural gas from Venture Global, citing lack of trust. On this news, Venture’s stock price fell $2.20, or 11.2%, to close at $17.48 per share on February 6, 2025, thereby injuring investors. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK)

Morris Kandinov is investigating Autodesk, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. A new shareholder derivative suit was filed against executive officers and directors of Autodesk alleging that their failure to maintain sufficient control over the company’s financial reporting led to a significant drop in stock price. Autodesk reported on April 1 that it launched an internal investigation relating to the company’s “‘free cash flow and non-GAAP operating margin practices,’” and said because of that investigation it would would not be able to timely file its annual report on SEC Form 10-K. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS)

Morris Kandinov is investigating DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. A new shareholder derivative suit was filed against executive officers and directors of DICK'S Sporting Goods alleging that between August 23, 2022 and August 21, 2023, DICK'S Sporting Goods and several of the company’s senior executive officers were responsible for misleading shareholders concerning the company’s profitability growth, merchandise margins, demand, inventory levels, and the impact of inventory shrinkage related to retail theft. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART)

Morris Kandinov is investigating Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. According to the recently filed securities class action lawsuit commenced on behalf of investors of Integra LifeSciences, between March 11, 2019 and May 22, 2023, Integra LifeSciences and several of the company’s senior executive officers made a series of materially false and misleading statements to investors downplaying FDA warning and misleading the public about how the company was addressing quality control and manufacturing issues at its Boston factory. Then, on May 23, 2023, the company announced a “recall” of products manufactured at its Boston Facility between March 1, 2018 and May 22, 2023. Integra LifeSciences explained that it had determined that the Boston Facility deviated from good manufacturing practices in testing for bacterial endotoxin and allowed the release of products with unsafe levels of endotoxins. Integra LifeSciences further disclosed that it expected to take a $22 million impairment charge in the second quarter due to the inventory write-off. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

