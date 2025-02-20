Aclarion to Showcase Groundbreaking NOCISCAN Technology at the 2025 Spine Summit

Dr. Nicholas Theodore to highlight NOCISCAN capabilities combining MR Spectroscopy and augmented intelligence (AI)

NOCISCAN is an innovative decision support tool that helps physicians personalize treatment for chronic low back pain

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today its participation in the 2025 Spine Summit.

Renowned orthopedic surgeon Nicholas Theodore, MD, will discuss how NOCISCAN is revolutionizing spine surgery by combining cutting-edge MR Spectroscopy with augmented intelligence. Dr. Theodore is the Donlin M. Long Professor and Professor of Neurosurgery & Orthopaedic Surgery at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He also serves as the Director of the Neurological Spine Program, Director of the Complex Spine Fellowship Program, and Co-Director of the Carnegie Center for Surgical Innovation for Johns Hopkins University.

“Disruptive technologies require strong advocacy from physician luminaries, and the insights provided by Dr. Theodore and the Aclarion KOL team have been valuable as we strive to make NOCISCAN more broadly available,” said Brent Ness, Chief Executive Officer, Aclarion. “We look forward to Dr. Theodore’s presentation at the Spine Summit as he highlights how NOCISCAN empowers physicians to ‘see’ painful discs that are invisible with traditional imaging so they can develop tailored treatment plans for patients with chronic low back pain.”

PRESENTATION DETAILS:

TITLE: NOCISCAN, Augmented Intelligence, and Low Back Pain Decision Support

PRESENTER: Dr. Nicholas Theodore

DATE: Friday, February 21, 2025

TIME: 1:15 PM EST

LOCATION: JW Marriott Tampa Water Street



Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a global healthcare problem with approximately 266 million people worldwide suffering from degenerative spine disease and low back pain. Aclarion’s NOCISCAN solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. NOCISCAN objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, NOCISCAN provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain.

For a copy of the NOCISCAN presentation, please email: info@aclarion.com

To find a NOCISCAN center, view our site map here.

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy ("MRS"), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with NOCISCAN, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine.

Investor Contact:

Kirin M. Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

646.823.8656

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Media Contact:

Jennie Kim

SPRIG Consulting

jennie@sprigconsulting.com

