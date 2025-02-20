Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Rising Dental Disorders Propel Growth in Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Market 2025

It will grow to $2.70 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.03%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

Is the Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The market for dental surgical navigation systems is on the rise, expecting a leap from $1.53 billion in 2024 to $1.71 billion in 2025. The considerable growth within this short period corresponds to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.28%. The historic surge is primarily attributed to increasing dental disorders alongside a growing demand for dental implants, favorability towards minimally invasive procedures, enhanced awareness about surgical precision, and advancements in computer-aided design and navigation software.

The market is predicted to witness substantial growth in the next few years, expectedly reaching a remarkable $2.70 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.03%. Progress is anticipated due to extensive augmentation in the aging population, rising cases of dental disorders, increasing demand for customized implants, augmented healthcare expenditure, and the burgeoning need for personalized dental care.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20747&type=smp

Several integrative trends are emerging in the market, including the adoption of Artificial Intelligence AI and Machine Learning in navigation systems, robotics-assisted dental surgeries, the advent of portable and user-friendly systems, the incorporation of augmented reality in dental procedures, and the inception of cloud-based surgical planning platforms.

What Drives The Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Market Growth?

Dental disorders, affecting the teeth, gums, and oral structures, lead to discomfort, disease, or dysfunction and their prevalence is increasing due to factors such as poor oral hygiene, unhealthy diets, limited access to dental care, and elevated stress levels. These factors contribute to higher rates of tooth decay and gum diseases. Dental surgical navigation systems aid in addressing these disorders by facilitating precise diagnosis and accurate surgical interventions, reducing complications, and enhancing patient outcomes. For instance, as of November 2024, the World Health Organization reported that an estimated 2 billion individuals globally suffer from caries in permanent teeth, while around 514 million children experience caries in primary teeth.

Additionally, as per the British Dental Association’s statistics in February 2024, more than 12 million adults in England have unmet dental needs. Thus, the increasing prevalence of dental disorders substantiates the growth of the dental surgical navigation systems market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-surgical-navigation-systems-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Players In The Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Market?

Major operators in the market include Stryker Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Straumann Holding AG, Carl Zeiss AG, Planmeca Oy, ZimVie Inc., Nobel Biocare Services AG, 3D Systems Corporation, KLS Martin Group, 3Shape A/S, Brainlab AG, KaVo Kerr Corporation, Materialise NV, X-NAV Technologies LLC, Image Navigation Ltd., Navigate Surgical Technologies Inc., ClaroNav Inc., Neobiotech Co. Ltd, EPED Inc. These key players are concentrating on the development of innovative technologies such as dynamic navigation systems to bolster surgical precision, enhance treatment outcomes, and streamline dental care procedures.

How Is The Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Market Segmented?

The dental surgical navigation systems market covered in this report is segmented based on product types into Active Navigation Systems, Passive Navigation Systems, and Software. The technology segment includes Optical Navigation, Electromagnetic Navigation, and GPS Navigation. The application is divided into Implantology, Orthognathic Surgery, Endodontics, and Periodontics. Furthermore, the end-users are segmented into Dental Clinics, Hospitals, and Academic Institutions.

What is the Regional Analysis Of Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Market?

North America had the most significant share in the dental surgical navigation systems market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The other key regions detailed in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

For more reports like this, explore The Business Research Company:

Dental Practice Management Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-practice-management-global-market-report

Dental Crown And Bridges Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-crown-and-bridges-global-market-report

Dental X-Ray Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-x-ray-equipment-global-market-report

The Business Research Company offers over 15000+ reports across 27 industries, covering more than 60 geographies across the globe. Our reputation for comprehensive, data-rich research and insights, equipped with 1,500,000 data sets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, ensures that you stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.