Elite Capital & Co. Limited Reinforces Financial Integrity with International Standards

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. George Matharu, President and CEO of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, announced today that Elite Capital & Co. continues its financial integrity and operational excellence, through adherence to a suite of internationally recognised certifications, including ISO 37001 (Anti-Bribery Management Systems), ISO 27001 (Information Security Management), ISO 9001 (Quality Management Systems), AML Certification (Anti-Money Laundering), and an LEI Number (Legal Entity Identifier). These certifications are not merely accolades but a testament to Elite Capital’s unwavering commitment to fostering transparency, security, and ethical practices in the financial sector.





“At Elite Capital, we understand that trust is the foundation of every successful financial partnership. By embracing these globally recognised standards, we are not only setting a new benchmark for excellence but also empowering governments and institutions to operate with unparalleled confidence and credibility,” Mr. George Matharu said.

The significance of these certifications extends far beyond Elite Capital’s operations. For governments and their affiliated bodies, both locally and internationally, these standards represent a transformative step towards enhancing financial integrity and combating corruption. By partnering with Elite Capital, governments gain access to a financial management partner that prioritises transparency, accountability, and ethical practices, ensuring that public funds are managed with the utmost care and precision.

Dr. Faisal Khazaal, Chairman of Elite Capital & Co. Limited and the Head of Government Future Financing 2030 Program, added, “In today’s interconnected world, financial integrity is not just a regulatory requirement—it is a cornerstone of sustainable development. Elite Capital’s commitment to these global standards reflects our vision of fostering trust and collaboration on both a local and international scale. We are proud to lead by example and support governments and institutions in building resilient financial systems that drive sustainable growth and public trust.”

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services, including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialised advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.

Dr. Faisal Khazaal concluded his statement by saying: “Our mission is to redefine the future of financial management by combining innovation with integrity. As we move forward, we remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our clients, fostering trust, and setting new standards of excellence in the global financial landscape.”

Key Highlights for Governments and Institutions:

1. Enhanced Transparency and Accountability:

Elite Capital’s certifications, particularly ISO 37001 and AML Certification, ensure that all financial operations are conducted with the highest levels of transparency. This is critical for governments seeking to build public trust and demonstrate accountability in managing public funds.

2. Strengthened Financial Systems:

By adhering to ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 standards, Elite Capital helps governments and institutions strengthen their financial systems, ensuring efficiency, security, and resilience against emerging threats.

3. Global Compliance and Collaboration:

The LEI Number and AML Certification facilitate seamless compliance with international regulations, enabling governments to engage in cross-border transactions with confidence and ease.

4. Combating Corruption:

Elite Capital’s Anti-Bribery Management System (ISO 37001) provides governments with a robust framework to combat corruption, ensuring that financial operations are free from unethical practices.

5. Building Public Trust:

By aligning with Elite Capital, governments can reinforce their commitment to ethical practices, fostering trust among citizens, investors, and international partners.

Mr. George Matharu concluded his statement by saying: “This announcement underscores Elite Capital & Co. Limited’s pivotal role in shaping a more transparent, secure, and ethical financial future for governments and institutions worldwide. By setting new standards of excellence, Elite Capital continues to lead the way in redefining global financial integrity.”

