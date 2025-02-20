Aeromexico Selects Viasat to Upgrade In-Flight Connectivity

Viasat’s high-speed, industry-leading in-flight Wi-Fi solution will replace current system on Aeromexico’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced that it is expanding its long-standing relationship with Aeromexico. Mexico’s global airline has selected to retrofit its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet with Viasat’s most advanced in-flight Wi-Fi solution. The fleet comprises 17 total aircraft, including eight B787-8s and nine B787-9s.

The Boeing 787-8s will be equipped first, with installation for the 787-9s quickly following. The first of these new Viasat-equipped aircraft is set to enter service later in 2025.

Viasat has provided in-flight connectivity on certain Aeromexico aircraft since 2018. The carrier’s decision to upgrade the Dreamliner in-flight Wi-Fi with Viasat's connectivity system highlights its ongoing commitment to providing passengers and crew with an exceptional onboard experience, including streaming video, browsing, and real-time messaging throughout the flight. Additionally, Aeromexico is using the Viasat Ads platform to offer its passengers free, ad-supported connectivity sessions (with streaming speeds capability).

"We're honored to extend our partnership with Aeromexico," said Don Buchman, SVP and GM, Commercial Aviation at Viasat. “It’s our mission to bring a consistently high-quality and content-rich in-flight Wi-Fi experience to passengers around the world, and we’re looking forward to delivering this onboard additional Aeromexico aircraft.”

“Providing the best in-flight experience is one of our top priorities,” said Andrés Castañeda, Chief of Digital & Customer Experience Officer & EVP of Aeromexico. “We work hard to elevate each passenger's journey to an extraordinary experience and we know that connectivity is essential. Viasat is a trusted provider for Aeromexico, and with a resilient, multi-orbit satellite roadmap, we look forward to continuing to work together to bring high-quality in-flight Wi-Fi to our customers long into the future.”

To enhance its passenger experience goals, including NPS scores and loyalty, Aeromexico will continue to take advantage of Viasat’s high-capacity, Ka-band satellite network to provide a high-speed online experience on routes served by the Dreamliner fleet, including to cities such as Paris, Madrid, Amsterdam, Rome, London, Buenos Aires, Santiago de Chile, among others.

Viasat is focused on serving the aviation market by combining high throughput satellite capacity with the ability to flex that capacity so that it can continuously meet demand where and when it is most concentrated.

