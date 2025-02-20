Pet Food Testing Market is slated to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% to reach a valuation of $ 11.4 billion by 2032

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global pet food testing market size was valued at $6.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $11.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.Increase in pet ownership, growing trend of personalized nutrition in pets, as well as advancements in the testing technologies are the major factors driving the demand for pet food testing globally. For instance, in 2022, pet food sales accounted for $133.9 billion globally, with the U.S. accounting for $53.2 billion alone in 2022. Also, in Europe, 88 million households own at least 1 pet animal. Also, the spending on pet food & treats has increased by 10.8% in 2022 compared to 2021 which in turn is driving the demand for comprehensive and advanced pet food testing services.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A289831 Pet food testing refers to several analytical and quality control processes that are used to ensure the safety and quality of pet food by analyzing the nutritional content of pet food, performing chemical tests, conducting microbiological analysis, shelf-life testing, and more. For instance, nutritional analysis includes the determination of vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, fatty-acid profiling, and others.Chemical tests such as testing pet food for pesticide residues, heavy metals, mycotoxins, allergens, antibiotics, and others are quite popular. Shelf-life testing is another commonly used pet food testing method that is used for determining sensory evaluation, water activity, label claims, pH, and other factors. The microbiological analysis helps in the determination of pathogenic microbes like salmonella that can negatively affect the quality of pet food as well as your pet's health. Furthermore, the popularity of pet food products in the countries namely the U.S., UK, Canada, Italy, France, and others is driving manufacturers to innovate and introduce new, high-quality, and nutritionally rich offerings. In the pursuit of providing a better lifestyle for pets, owners are placing utmost importance on the quality of ingredients, leading to a shift in consumer preferences towards natural, organic, and non-processed pet foods.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pet-food-testing-market/purchase-options The pet food testing market share is segmented on the basis of type, application, pet food type, and region. By type, the market is divided into label validation & marketability testing, nutritional analysis, packaging leak detection, stability study, and others. The nutritional analysis sub-segment is further divided into proximate composition, determination of carbohydrate, fatty acid profiling, vitamins, minerals & other trace elements. The packaging leak detection sub-segment is further classified into bubble emission method, pressure decay method, vacuum decay test, dry chamber technique, ultrasonic measurement. The other sub-segment by type is further classified into allergens testing, antibiotics residues, pesticides residues, heavy metals, and mycotoxins. By application, the market is classified into dog food, cat food, and others. By pet food type, the market is classified into dry, wet, and snacks & treats. The snacks & treats sub-segment is further classified into semimoist, biscuits, jerky, and rawhide products. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the pet food testing market report include AGROLAB GROUP, Intertek Group plc, SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA., Eurofins Scientific, Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation, Tentamus, Alex Stewart Agriculture, Bureau Veritas, Neogen Corporation, and Kemin Industries Inc. In December 2022, Mérieux NutriSciences, a world leader in Food Safety and Quality, has acquired Food Technology Consulting International Inc., a Canadian Food Safety consulting, training, and auditing solutions provider.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A289831 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

