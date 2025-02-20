Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on recruitment of Filipinos for scam hubs overseas

PHILIPPINES, February 20 - Press Release

February 20, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON RECRUITMENT OF FILIPINOS FOR SCAM HUBS OVERSEASES Intelligence reports stating that Filipinos are now being recruited to work for scam hubs overseas are alarming and need immediate government attention. The Bureau of Immigration, the Department of Foreign Affairs, and the Department of Migrant Workers must work together to stop the recruitment and departure of Filipinos for these scam hubs. Law enforcement agencies should also coordinate with their foreign counterparts to rescue victims and strengthen intelligence efforts to prevent syndicates from exploiting Filipinos seeking greener pastures abroad. We need to warn Filipinos seeking employment overseas that taking part in such criminal activities would put them at risk of becoming victims of torture, human trafficking, and other criminal activities associated with scam hubs.

