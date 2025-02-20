PHILIPPINES, February 20 - Press Release

February 20, 2025 Gatchalian urges BI, NBI to expedite deportation of foreign POGO workers Senator Win Gatchalian urged the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to expedite the deportation process for foreign nationals who previously worked for Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs). "Government agencies must work together to deport foreign POGO workers quickly so that law enforcement can focus on tracking down those who still defy the President's ban," Gatchalian said. The senator made the statement following a pronouncement by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) for the NBI to amend its policy on issuing clearances to foreign POGO workers who are up for deportation. As per NBI's policy, potential deportees can only secure NBI clearance by presenting their respective passports. However, most of them had their passports taken by their previous POGO employers, leading to a significant delay in their deportation. Gatchalian emphasized that in the absence of a passport, the BI and NBI should establish other means of verifying the identity of potential deportees such as utilizing fingerprint records taken by the BI. The chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, Gatchalian has strongly advocated for the termination of all POGO operations in the country, which eventually led to the imposition of a ban on POGOs effective December 31 last year. The ban led to the deportation of foreign workers previously employed by POGOs. According to the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR), only 3,024 foreign workers have been deported so far out of 30,144 documented foreign POGO workers. Gatchalian hinimok ang BI, NBI na pabilisin ang deportasyon ng mga dayuhang manggagawa ng POGO Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Bureau of Immigration (BI) at National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) na pabilisin ang proseso ng deportasyon para sa mga dayuhan na dating nagtrabaho sa Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs). "Dapat magtulungan ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno upang agad na mapadeport ang mga dayuhang POGO worker, nang sa gayon ay makatutok ang mga awtoridad sa pagtugis sa mga patuloy na sumusuway sa pagbabawal ng Pangulo," sabi ni Gatchalian. Ang pahayag ng senador ay kasunod ng sinabi ng Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) na dapat amyendahan na ng NBI ang patakaran nito sa pagbibigay ng clearance sa mga dayuhang POGO worker na nakatakdang ma-deport. Ayon sa patakaran ng NBI, ang mga potensyal na deportee ay makakakuha lamang ng NBI clearance sa pamamagitan ng pagpapakita ng kani-kanilang mga pasaporte. Pero kinuha na ng mga dati nilang employer ang karamihan sa mga pasaporte ng mga manggagawang ito ng POGO, na humahantong sa pagkaantala ng kanilang deportasyon. Binigyang-diin ni Gatchalian na dahil sa kawalan ng pasaporte, ang BI at NBI ay dapat magtatag ng iba pang paraan ng pag-verify ng pagkakakilanlan ng mga potensyal na deportee tulad ng paggamit ng fingerprint records na kinukuha ng BI. Bilang chairperson ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means, mariing itinaguyod ni Gatchalian ang pagpapaalis sa lahat ng operasyon ng POGO sa bansa, na kalaunan ay humantong sa pagpataw ng pagbabawal sa mga POGO na epektibo noong Disyembre 31 ng nakaraang taon. Ang pagbabawal ay humantong sa deportasyon ng mga dayuhang manggagawa na dating pinagtatrabahuhan ng mga POGO. Ayon sa Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR), nasa 3,024 na dayuhang manggagawa lamang ang napapadeport sa ngayon mula sa 30,144 na dokumentadong dayuhang manggagawa ng POGO.

