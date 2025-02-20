PHILIPPINES, February 20 - Press Release

February 20, 2025 Jinggoy files resolution commending Dia Matè for reclaiming Reina Hispanoamericana title SENATE President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed a resolution commending Deanna Marie Remulla Matè, also known as Dia Matè, for winning the country's second Reina Hispanoamericana crown during the beauty pageant's coronation night held at Salòn Sirionò in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia last February 10. Matè's victory restored the Philippines' reign eight years after the country first joined the competition in 2017, when Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez won the nation's first Reina Hispanoamericana crown. "Her exemplary performance throughout her campaign and her successful journey to bring back the crown after nearly a decade further cements our standing as a 'pageant powerhouse' embodying the best qualities of empowered Filipino women," Estrada said in his filed Senate Resolution No. 1313. The 23-year-old singer-songwriter and model from Cavite bested 24 delegates from around the world in the 33rd edition of the Latin American beauty pageant which celebrates Hispanic heritage, language and culture. Matè also secured the Best National Costume award for her show-stopping regalia called "Banaag" inspired by Baroque churches and honored Filipino indigenous handcrafted artistry and rich heritage. In her winning answer, Matè highlighted the value of kindness in fostering unity amid diversity. She also emphasized that language and racial differences should not become barriers to creating meaningful connections among peoples. "Matè excellently represented the country in the international stage with her eloquence, confidence, poise, talent, and beauty. Her notable achievement in the Latin-dominated competition brings immense pride, joy, and glory to the entire nation and merits commendation from the Senate as representatives of the Filipino people," said Estrada.

