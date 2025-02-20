Key Market Driver In B Cell Maturation Antigen BCMA Targeted Therapies Industry 2025: Rising Incidence Of Multiple

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is The B Cell Maturation Antigen BCMA Targeted Therapies Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

The B Cell Maturation Antigen BCMA targeted therapies market has seen substantial growth in recent years. It will burgeon from $12.17 billion in 2024 to $15.21 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 25.0%. This trajectory can be attributed to the growing focus on hematologic malignancies, rising investments in oncology research, an increasing demand for personalized medicine, growing adoption of CAR-T cell therapies, and a surge in healthcare expenditure.

From 2025 to 2029, the BCMA targeted therapies market is set to experience an exponential rise, projected to reach $36.66 billion at a CAGR of 24.6%. This surge in the forecast period is due to an increased focus on cancer research, shifts toward targeting specific molecular markers, rising incidence of cancers, a surge in biotech investments, and the increasing use of cell and gene therapies. Key trends propelling the market in this period include breakthroughs such as CRISPR technology, advancements in gene-editing technologies, next-generation car-t cell therapies, targeted antibody-drug conjugates, and development of off-the-shelf treatments.

What Drives The B Cell Maturation Antigen BCMA Targeted Therapies Market Growth?

Multiple myeloma, a type of cancer that primarily affects plasma cells crucial for producing antibodies, is another key driver for the growth of the BCMA targeted therapies market. The increasing incidence of multiple myeloma, attributed to aging populations, improved diagnostics, and healthcare access variations, are pushing forward market growth. B-cell targeted therapies are effective treatment options for multiple myeloma as they target and eliminate malignant plasma cells that express BCMA, offering a more effective approach for targeted treatment.

Notably, in August 2024, the American Cancer Society reports that there were approximately 35,780 new cases of multiple myeloma diagnosed in the United States – 19,520 in men and 16,260 in women. Furthermore, about 12,540 deaths are anticipated, including 7,020 in men and 5,520 in women. This uptick in multiple myeloma incidence is driving growth in the BCMA targeted therapies market.

Who Are The Key Players In The B Cell Maturation Antigen BCMA Targeted Therapies Market?

Key players in the BCMA targeted therapies market Growth, such as Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline GSK, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Amgen Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Beigene, Arcellx Inc, Poseida Therapeutics, Legend Biotech Corporation, Cartesian Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics, Sutro Biopharma Inc, CARsgen Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, Eureka Therapeutics Inc, Cellectis, Teneobio Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals Companies, Allogene Therapeutics, Affimed, Bluebird Bio Inc., are committed to developing innovative treatments to enhance the efficacy and precision of targeting cancer cells.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The B Cell Maturation Antigen BCMA Targeted Therapies Market?

For instance, in April 2024, US-based pharmaceutical firm Johnson & Johnson received U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA approval for CARVYKTI. CARVYKTI ciltacabtagene autoleucel is a BCMA-targeted, genetically modified autologous T-cell immunotherapy for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of therapy and are refractory to lenalidomide.

How Is The Global BCMA Targeted Therapies Market Segmented?

- By Product Type: Antibody Drug Conjugates, Chimeric Antigen Receptor T CAR-T-Cell Therapy, Bispecific Antibodies

- By Indication Type: Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Multiple Myeloma

- By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Care Settings.

Additional subsegments include BCMA-Targeted ADCs Antibody-Drug Conjugates, Linker-Payload Technology-Based BCMA ADCs under Antibody Drug Conjugates; BCMA CAR-T Cells Autologous, Allogeneic BCMA CAR-T Cells under CAR-T-Cell Therapy; and BCMA x CD3 Bispecific Antibodies, BCMA x CD28 Bispecific Antibodies under Bispecific Antibodies.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of B Cell Maturation Antigen BCMA Targeted Therapies Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest region in the BCMA targeted therapies market. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

