Balloon Catheters Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the balloon catheters market has witnessed substantial growth, fuelled by increased focus on chronic disease management, rising geriatric population, and ballooning demand for improved catheter performance. Offering promising prospects, the market is projected to climb from $3.92 billion in 2024 to $4.14 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.6%.

What Awaits The Balloon Catheters Market In The Foreseeable Future?

The momentum gained by the balloon catheters market in recent years shows no signs of slowing down. It is set to accelerate its pace, hitting $5.08 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%. This robust growth can be attributed to the rising healthcare spending, increase in research and development activities, and the expanding healthcare access in emerging markets. As part of broader market trends, balloon catheter usage is proliferating in non-cardiac applications, and it has seen integration with wearable and remote monitoring devices.

What Are the Key Growth Drivers Propelling the Balloon Catheters Market?

A significant driver boosting this balloon catheters market growth is the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries MIS. These techniques require reduced incisions, thereby minimizing recovery time, curbing the risk of complications, and lessening discomfort. Balloon catheters play an instrumental role in MIS by increasing the precision, safety, and comfort of these procedures.

In January 2024, Intuitive Surgical Inc., a renowned US-based robotic products manufacturer, reported a 12% yearly increase in placements of their da Vinci surgical systems, which leverage MIS techniques. This notable milestone underscores the growth trajectory of the balloon catheters market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Balloon Catheters Market?

Notable entities in the balloon catheters market include Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Lepu Medical Technology, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Cook Medical Inc., among others.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Balloon Catheters Market?

Market behemoths, such as Johnson & Johnson's neurovascular division CERENOVUS, are innovating to stay ahead of the curve. Case in point? The launch of the EMBOGUARD Balloon Guide Catheter in Europe, designed to locally control blood flow during mechanical thrombectomy procedures. Such advancements continue to shape the trajectory of the balloon catheters market.

What Does Market Segmentation Look Like In The Balloon Catheters Landscape?

1 By Type: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty PTCA Balloon Catheters, Chronic Total Occlusion CTO Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters

2 By Product Type: Normal Balloon Catheter, Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter, Cutting Balloon Catheter, Stent Graft Balloon Catheter, Scoring Balloon Catheter

3 By Distribution Channel: Direct Tender, Third Party Distribution, Other Distribution Channels

4 By Application: Coronary Artery Disease, Peripheral Artery Disease, Other Applications

5 By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End Users

How Do The Regional Markets Stack Up?

In 2024, North America dominated the balloon catheters market, while Asia-Pacific is positioned as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

