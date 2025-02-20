Treo Homes Set to Launch Manchester Recruitment Drive: Empowering Real Estate Careers in Dubai

Treo Homes Co-Founders

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Treo Homes, the multi-award-winning, UK-owned, boutique real estate agency in Dubai, is proud to announce a groundbreaking recruitment drive aimed at attracting top Manchester talent to join its UAE-based operations. Leading this initiative is Aaron Willis, former The Apprentice 2022 candidate and Treo Homes’ Head of Recruitment, who will personally spearhead the campaign. With an ambitious target of recruiting over 50 top candidates for salary-based, off-plan sales positions, Treo Homes is committed to providing life-changing career opportunities for driven professionals ready to thrive in Dubai’s booming real estate market.Willis, a proud Mancunian, is bringing this opportunity back to his roots, ensuring that his hometown gets the first pick of roles at Treo Homes. With his first-hand experience of Dubai’s thriving real estate sector and his deep connection to Manchester, he is determined to open doors for ambitious professionals looking for a fresh, high-rewarding career path in one of the world’s most dynamic property markets.“I know the work ethic, the resilience, and the hunger for success that runs deep in Manchester,” said Willis. “I wanted my city—my people—to have the first shot at something truly life-changing. Dubai offers a phenomenal career landscape, and with Treo Homes expanding in such an incredible way, there has never been a better time to make the move.”Treo Homes is undergoing an ambitious growth phase, with a brand-new 26,000 sq. ft. headquarters set to open in Q1 2025. Designed with employee well-being at its core, the state-of-the-art office will house premium amenities, including a 1,500 sq. ft. gym, yoga studio, training auditorium, hair & nail salon, wellness café, cinema, and even ice baths—all exclusively for Treo Homes employees. The Manchester recruitment drive is a key part of this expansion strategy, as Treo Homes aims to onboard more than 200 new UK talents by 2026, strengthening its position as one of Dubai’s most sought-after real estate firms and a major player in Dubai’s competitive real estate market.Kicking off in Manchester, the recruitment drive will run from March 12th to March 15th, with interview slots available weekdays from 12 PM - 8 PM and weekends from 10 AM - 6 PM. This campaign offers an exclusive chance for UK-based professionals—especially those from Manchester—to secure high-caliber roles in Dubai before opportunities open to the broader market.Interested candidates can apply now at https://career.treo-homes.com - Shortlisted applicants will be invited for face-to-face interviews, where Willis himself will oversee the selection process.“This is more than just recruitment—it’s a movement,” added Willis. “We’re handpicking the best talent from the UK, giving them the tools, the training, and the support to succeed in a city that thrives on ambition.”Treo Homes has built its reputation on excellence, trust, and innovation. With its people-first approach, the company provides a high-performance culture where driven professionals can thrive, grow, and build lucrative careers in Dubai’s booming real estate sector.For more details on the Manchester recruitment event or to apply, candidates can visit https://career.treo-homes.com About Treo HomesTreo Homes is a multi-award-winning boutique Real Estate Agency based in Dubai, founded in 2017 by Aron Lomax, Jake Amos, and Sami Al Khafaji. With over 30 years of experience, the agency has been a driving force in the UK and Dubai real estate markets. Treo Homes is renowned for its customer-centric approach, ensuring that clients and employees’ needs are prioritized in every aspect of the business.

