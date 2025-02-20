Global Biometric As A Service In Healthcare Market Report 2025: Growth Trends And Future Projections

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Could the Exponential Growth in Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market Continue into the Future?

The Biometric as a Service BaaS in Healthcare market has seen tremendous growth in recent years, from $1.30 billion in 2024 to projected $1.61 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 23.26%. This growth is largely driven by increased demand for secure patient data management, increased healthcare infrastructure investment, rising prevalence of wearable biometric devices for healthcare monitoring, escalating digital health solutions and mobile health apps, along with increased preference for personalized healthcare experiences.

The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, reaching $3.66 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 22.89%. The key contributing drivers for this forecasted growth include an increase in digital transformation within healthcare, growing adoption of wearables, high incidence of identity theft, a rise in chronic disease prevalence, focus on preventing prescription fraud and the increasing use of mobile devices.

How Is Mobile Device Usage Impacting The Biometric As A Service In Healthcare Market?

Mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches are increasingly being incorporated into healthcare services. This is fueled by advances in wireless technology, the affordability of smartphones, enhanced internet access, and the rise of mobile-based applications in healthcare. Mobile devices altogether enhance BaaS in healthcare, enabling secure, real-time access to sensitive health data and patient records via advanced biometric authentication. This not only provides convenience but also ensures compliance with healthcare regulations.

What Key Players Are Making Significant Contributions To The Market?

Major companies currently operating in the biometric as a service in healthcare market include Hitachi Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Limited, IDEMIA Group, NICE Ltd., HID Global Corporation, Imprivata Inc., NEC Corporation, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Aware Inc., Aratek Biometric Technology Co. Ltd., Integrated Biometrics LLC, IRITECH Inc., Thales Group, Suprema Inc., Innovatrics s.r.o., BIO-key International Inc., Cenmetrix Pvt Ltd., ImageWare Systems Inc., Idex Biometrics ASA, and SecuGen Corporation.

What New Trends Are Shaping The Biometric As A Service In Healthcare Market?

In response to the predicted growth trends, key companies are introducing innovative solutions like facial recognition. This technology enhances patient identification, improves access control, and enhances security in healthcare facilities. For example, in 2024, Imprivata Inc. launched Imprivata Biometric Patient Identity, an inventive solution that leverages biometric technologies such as facial and fingerprint recognition to ensure accurate patient identification across care settings.

What Are The Market Segments?

1 By Modility: Unimodal, Multimodal

2 By Component: Software, Services

3 By Scanner Type: Fingerprint Recognition, Iris Recognition, Palm Recognition, Facial Recognition, Voice Recognition, Other Scanner Types

4 By Application: Pharmacy Dispensing, Care Provider Authentication, Medical Record Security And Data Centre Security, Patient Identification And Tracking, Home Or Remote Patient Access, Narcotic Security, Counter Insurance Frauds, Other Applications

5 By End Use: Hospitals, Long Term Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Does Geographical Location Play A Significant Role In The Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest geographical region in the biometric as a service in healthcare market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The report also covers regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

