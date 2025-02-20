Rutland Barracks / DUI #2 / Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4001093
TROOPER: Trooper Mears
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 02/19/2025 at approximately 2359 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Business Route 4, West Rutland, VT
VIOLATION: DUI 2 / Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Kaleb Marchinkowski
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 19th 2025, at approximately 2359 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed violation on Business Route 4 in West Rutland, VT. While speaking with the operator, Kaleb Marchinkowski, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Marchinkowski was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests roadside and was subsequently taken into custody for driving under the influence. Marchinkowski was also found to be operating the motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Marchinkowski was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing and released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI and Criminal DLS at a later time and date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/03/2025 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
