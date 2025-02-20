Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,865 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,044 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / DUI #2 / Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B4001093

TROOPER: Trooper Mears

STATION: Rutland               

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 02/19/2025 at approximately 2359 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Business Route 4, West Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: DUI 2 / Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Kaleb Marchinkowski

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 19th 2025, at approximately 2359 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed violation on Business Route 4 in West Rutland, VT. While speaking with the operator, Kaleb Marchinkowski, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Marchinkowski was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests roadside and was subsequently taken into custody for driving under the influence. Marchinkowski was also found to be operating the motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Marchinkowski was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing and released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI and Criminal DLS at a later time and date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/03/2025 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / DUI #2 / Criminal DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more