The Vagus Nerve Stimulation Global Market - A Comprehensive Review and Future Projections for 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What the current market size of the Vagus Nerve Stimulation and what will be its future potential?

The Vagus nerve stimulation market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $0.89 billion in 2024 to $1.02 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.9%. The growth drivers for this vibrant increment during the historical period can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, prevalence of depression, increasing awareness and acceptance of alternative therapies, growing prevalence of epilepsy, and the increasing incidence of chronic illnesses.

What drives the remarkable growth of the Vagus Nerve Stimulation market?

A pivotal factor propelling the growth of the vagus nerve stimulation market forward is the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders. These are conditions that affect the brain, spinal cord, or nerves, leading to problems with movement, sensation, cognition, or overall function. The underpinnings of these disorders are multifaceted and involve a combination of genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors, along with physical injuries such as head and spinal cord injuries. Vagus nerve stimulation, given its role in modulating brain activity and neurotransmitter levels, is crucial for managing these disorders by mitigating symptoms in conditions such as epilepsy, depression, and certain migraines.

Who are the key industry players contributing to the Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market growth?

The notable corporations operating in the vagus nerve stimulation market comprise Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Dignity Health, LivaNova LLC, NeuroTek Inc., Neurospace Inc., ReShape Lifesciences Inc., electroCore Inc., Adriakaim Inc., Soterix Medical Inc., Nexstim PLC, Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., MicroTransponder Inc., Parasym Ltd., Neuvana LLC, NeuroSigma Inc., Evren Technologies Inc., Integrative Health Technologies Inc., and Aucta Technologies Inc.

What are the emerging trends in the Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market?

Major companies in this market sector are strategically focusing on developing technologically advanced products, such as implantable pulse generators IPG, to provide long-term, adjustable, and targeted therapy for chronic conditions. One such pioneering device is the SenTiva DUO, an implantable pulse generator IPG launched by LivaNova Plc for Vagus Nerve Stimulation VNS therapy specifically designed for managing drug-resistant epilepsy.

How is the Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market segmented and fragmented?

The Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market is divided as follows:

1 By Product:

- Implantable Vagus Nerve Stimulation Device

- External Vagus Nerve Stimulation Device

2 By Biomaterial:

- Metallic

- Ceramics

- Polymeric

3 By Application:

- Epilepsy

- Depression

- Migraine

4 By End-Use:

- Hospitals

- Neurology Clinics

- Ambulatory Surgical Centers

- Research Centers

Subsegments within these segments include:

1 By Implantable Vagus Nerve Stimulation Device:

- Pulse Generators,

- Leads and Electrodes,

- Rechargeable Implantable Devices,

- Non-Rechargeable Implantable Devices

2 By External Vagus Nerve Stimulation Device:

- Transcutaneous Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices,

- Wearable VNS Devices,

- Portable External Stimulators,

- Home-use VNS Devices

Which region most influences trends in the Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market?

North America was the largest region in the vagus nerve stimulation market in 2024. However, the regions covered in the vagus nerve stimulation market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

