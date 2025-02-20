Cactus Custody Achieves SOC 1 Type 1 Certification with Deloitte’s Audit, Strengthening Trust in Digital Asset Custody





SINGAPORE, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cactus Custody, a leading institutional digital asset custody provider, has earned SOC 1 Type 1 certification through an independent audit by Deloitte. This certification highlights Cactus Custody's commitment to high operational control standards and secure, compliant custody solutions.

Deloitte thoroughly assessed Cactus Custody, reviewing client account onboarding, fiat and crypto transactions, and internal system operations. The audit also validated its financial processing capabilities, including settlement, reconciliation, account management, fee processing, asset valuation, reporting, and securing cryptographic keys throughout their lifecycle across various custody storage methods.

Wendy Jiang, General Manager of Cactus Custody, stated: “Achieving SOC 1 Type 1 certification underscores our commitment to robust governance, precise financial management, and secure custody. We prioritize the security of our clients’ assets and maintain strict internal controls to deliver top-tier service. Moving forward, we will promote compliance and transparency, striving to set higher benchmarks in the evolving crypto asset space to enhance trust and satisfaction among our clients.”

Cactus Custody previously achieved SOC 2 Type 1 certification with Deloitte and is progressing toward SOC 1 Type 2 reporting this year. Through regular audits, the company continues to enhance custody standards, drive industry compliance, and provide transparent, secure custodial services.

About Cactus Custody

A trusted institutional digital asset custodian, Cactus Custody is ISO-certified, holds a Hong Kong license (TC006789), and has received a temporary exemption from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). It adheres to strict capital reserve requirements and AML and CTF regulations. Committed to “Security First, Integrity Always,” Cactus Custody simplifies crypto asset management professionally and confidently.

Visit the official Cactus Custody website for more details.

Media Contact: press@mycactus.com

Cactus Custody PR Team

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Cactus Custody. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial, investment, or trading advice. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities .Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31c3118b-8922-4820-ba03-d9578673f3ad

Cactus Custody Cactus Custody

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.