Global Valuables Custody Service Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments

The Business Research Company

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an increasingly competitive global valuables custody service market, the robust growth of the valuables custody service market is noteworthy, with projections indicating a significant rise from $24.39 billion in 2024 to $26.4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.2%. Anticipated to reach a staggering $35.79 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.9%, the market shows promise for strong expansion based on increasing concerns over theft and loss, a rising demand for secure storage solutions, and an upsurge in high-net-worth individuals.

What's driving the strong growth in the valuables custody service market?

The steep trajectory of growth witnessed in the recent past is largely attributed to concerns over theft and loss. The increase in demand for secure storage solutions, the growth in high-net-worth individuals, the urgent need for high regulatory compliance standards, and escalating urbanization have contributed to more valuable assets in concentrated areas. Additionally, investors showing a growing interest in rare and collectible assets, a growing amenability to luxury, and high-value consumer goods and increasingly stringent regulations on asset protection have also fanned the market growth.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20678&type=smp

What Drives The Valuables custody service Market Growth?

The valuables custody service market, marked by rising incidents of theft and crime, paints a compelling picture for significant future growth prospects. The crime scenario refers to illegal activities such as the unlawful seizure of property or acts that violate legal statutes causing harm to individuals and society at large. The increase in crime is propelled by factors like poverty, unemployment, and social inequality. One of the ways valuables custody services can help mitigate this is by offering superior security measures, centralized storage facilities, and professional risk management, making it extremely difficult for criminals to access and steal high-value assets. A case in point is an incident in January 2024, where the Council on Criminal Justice CCJ reported that in a sample of 34 American cities, the rate of motor vehicle theft in 2023 was 105% more than in 2019, with a 29% jump in thefts in 2023 compared to 2022.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/valuables-custody-service-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Players In The Valuables custody service Market?

Against this backdrop, major companies operating within this market include JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings plc, Swiss National Bank, Deutsche Bank AG, Standard Chartered PLC, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, G4S plc, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, DBS Bank Limited, Lloyds Bank plc, Axis Bank Limited, Northern Trust Corporation, The IDBI Bank Limited, Metro Bank PLC, Centenary Rural Development Bank Limited, Gemini Trust Company LLC, Nexo, Fireblocks LLC, Bank of Saint Lucia Ltd., Kefron, Xapo Bank, GK8, Fidelity Digital Assets, and The Safe Deposit Company.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Valuables custody service Market?

The market has seen the surge of emerging trends like advancement in biometric security systems, adoption of AI for inventory management, integration of blockchain technology for asset tracking, and enhancement of customer personalization through data analytics. It is interesting to see how companies are developing digital asset custody insurance facilities to enhance the safety of digital assets. For instance, Lockton's LEAP team has specialized insurance coverage to protect private keys securely stored either independently or as part of multi-party computation MPC solutions.

How Is The Valuables custody service Market Segmented?

The valuables custody service market has several segments and sub-segments, including:

1 By Type: Property Contract, Will, Document, Other Types

- Property Contract: Real Estate Contracts, Lease Agreements, Business Contracts, Intellectual Property Agreements

- Will: Last Will and Testament, Living Will, Joint Wills, Holographic Wills

- Document: Legal Documents, Financial Documents, Personal Identification Documents, Medical Records

- Other Types: Trust Documents, Power of Attorney Documents, Insurance Policies, Sensitive Personal Items

2 By Services: Core Custody Services, Ancillary Services, Core Depository Services, Other Administrative Services

3 By Application: Enterprise Application, Personal Application, Other Applications.

What is the Regional Analysis Of Valuables custody service Market?

As far as geographical coverage is concerned, North America was the largest region in the valuables custody service market in 2024, and the report covers other key areas like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse through more similar reports by The Business Research Company.

Custody Service Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/custody-service-global-market-report

Security as a Service Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/security-as-a-service-global-market-report

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Security Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/banking-financial-services-and-insurance-bsfi-security-global-market-report

Learn more about The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a solid reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Harness the power of 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: info@tbrc.info

Stay connected:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.