Key Driver In CRISPR-Based Diagnostics Industry 2025: Rising Incidence Of Infectious Diseases Fuels Growth Of The Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The remarkable growth of the CRISPR-based diagnostics market in recent years is hard to ignore. The market has risen from $4.35 billion in 2024 to an estimated $5.14 billion in 2025, signaling a compound annual growth rate CAGR of a solid 18.1%. Key factors fueling this growth include rising healthcare expenditure, increased demand for gene editing, heightened prevalence of chronic diseases, greater awareness of treatments, and a surge in the incidence of genetic disorders.

The CRISPR-based diagnostics market size is expected to see galloping growth in the next few years, reaching a whopping $9.92 billion in 2029. This growth trajectory suggests a CAGR of 17.9%. Market expansion in the forecast period is likely to be driven by rising demand for rapid and accurate diagnostics, burgeoning applications in infectious disease detection, generous government and institutional funding, better detection of antibiotic resistance, and growing acceptance of CRISPR technologies.

Point-of-care POC testing, CRISPR-Cas12 and Cas13 systems, personalized medicine and genetic screening, integration with nanotechnology and biosensors, and early disease detection using CRISPR are all trends expected to make a significant impact in the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising incidence of infectious diseases is expected to steer the market's growth trajectory, giving it an extra push.

Infectious diseases, caused by pathogenic microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, are easily transmittable directly or indirectly from person to person. Increased incidences of such diseases can be linked to several factors - globalization, antibiotic resistance, climate change, urbanization, population growth, habitat destruction, and insufficient healthcare access, to name a few. In light of this, CRISPR-based diagnostics have emerged as a beacon of hope in the fight against infectious diseases, offering rapid and accurate pathogen detection and facilitating early diagnosis, timely intervention, and effective containment.

For example, as per data from the UK Health Security Agency, England in 2023 saw a nearly sevenfold increase in measles cases from 2022, jumping from 53 to 368 cases. This highlights the critical role that CRISPR-based diagnostics plays in driving the CRISPR-based diagnostics market forward.

Key players driving the CRISPR-based diagnostics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies Inc., Molbio Diagnostics, Horizon Discovery, Beam Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics Inc., Synthego Corporation, Caribou Biosciences, Mammoth Biosciences, Verve Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Epic Bio, Sherlock Biosciences, Addgene, VedaBio, CrisprBits, SNIPR BIOME ApS, TOLO Biotech, Intact Genomics, and ToolGen Inc.

These industry stalwarts are eyeing strategic partnerships to boost accessibility to rapid and accurate diagnostics through CRISPR-based point-of-care tests. One such partnership was forged in August 2023 by CrisprBits Private Limited, a biotechnology company based in India, and Molbio Diagnostics, a molecular diagnostics company. This strategic collaboration aims to develop CRISPR-based Point-of-Care Tests POCTs. The joint venture leverages CrisprBits' CRISPR-based expertise with Molbio's manufacturing and distribution proficiency to rapidly detect pathogens and genetic markers, ensuring timely and accurate disease detection.

The market is segmented based on product, technique, disease, and end-user. Under product, the market is divided into kits, buffer solutions, software, and other products.

Subsegments include CRISPR Detection Kits, CRISPR Amplification Kits, CRISPR-Based Assay Kits under Kits, CRISPR Reaction Buffers, CRISPR Lysis Buffers under Buffer Solutions, CRISPR Data Analysis Software, CRISPR Design Software, CRISPR Diagnostic Platforms Software under Software and CRISPR Enzymes, CRISPR Reagents, CRISPR-Based Probes under Other Products.

By technique, the market is split into Recombinase Polymerase Amplification RPA, Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification LAMP, and other techniques. In terms of diseases, the market caters to infectious and non-infectious diseases. End-user segments encompass hospitals, diagnostic centers, biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, among others.

North America was the dominant region in the CRISPR-based diagnostics market in 2024, followed closely by Asia-Pacific, which is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

