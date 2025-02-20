In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Veterinary Assistive Reproduction Technology Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the Veterinary assistive reproduction technology Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The veterinary assistive reproduction technology market size has grown significantly recently, increasing from $3.36 billion in 2024 to $3.63 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%. Notably, this growth can be attributed to various factors such as the desire to preserve and propagate valuable genetic traits, increasing demand for animal protein, increasing adoption across various animal species, and an enhanced focus on animal health and welfare.

By 2029, the veterinary assistive reproduction technology market size is projected to reach $4.88 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7%. This growth trend, predicted over the next few years, can be attributed to the rising demand for high-value livestock and pets, a high population of livestock, supportive initiatives, growing investment in animal healthcare, and increasing pet ownership. Major trends impacting this forecast period include advancements in veterinary medicine, advanced animal reproduction technology, the integration of artificial insemination AI, and enhanced breeding programs.

What Drives The Veterinary assistive reproduction technology Market Growth?

Moreover, the increasing demand for livestock is expected to propel the growth of the veterinary assistive reproduction technology market further. Consumers are showing an escalating preference for superior taste and nutritional value of animal protein, along with advancements in breeding technologies that produce animals with desirable traits, consequently driving up the demand for livestock. This pattern is evidenced by data from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board; as of December 2023, there was an increase of 5,000 head from the previous year, totalling 235,000 female cattle older than 24 months.

Who Are The Key Players In The Veterinary assistive reproduction technology Market?

Key industry players in the veterinary assistive reproduction technology market include Zoetis Inc., Merck Animal Health, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Neogen Corporation, Genus plc, ABS Global Inc., Cryoport Inc., Minitube International Inc., Semex Alliance, Select Sires Inc., Cogent Breeding Ltd., Trans Ova Genetics LLC, Viking Genetics, Vytelle Inc., Agtech Inc., IMV Technologies, MOFA Global Inc., Emlab Genetics, Avantea Srl, Alta Genetics Inc., Aberekin S.L.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Veterinary assistive reproduction technology Market?

Delving deeper into the evolution of the market, companies are progressively focusing on developing innovative products, such as advanced chelated minerals for the reproductive health of dairy animals, to improve reproductive efficiency and enhance the health and productivity of livestock. An example of this innovative effort is Rodec Pharma Limited, introducing CMIN H8, an advanced chelated mineral feed designed to improve the reproductive health of dairy animals in July 2023.

How Is The Veterinary assistive reproduction technology Market Segmented?

The veterinary assistive reproduction market can be segmented by type, animal type, distribution channel, technology, and end-use:

1 By Type: Services, Semen, Instruments, Kit And Consumables

2 By Animal Type: Bovine, Swine, Ovine, Caprine, Equine, Other Animal Types

3 By Distribution Channel: Private, Public

4 By Technology: Artificial Insemination AI, In Vitro Fertilization IVF, Embryo Transfer MOET, Other Technologies

5 By End-Use: Veterinary Clinics And Hospitals, Animal Breeding Centers, Research Institutes And Universities, Other End-Uses

What is the Regional Analysis Of Veterinary assistive reproduction technology Market?

Furthermore, North America was the largest region in the veterinary assistive reproduction technology market in 2024. However, market reports cover multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

