Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, and Growth Forecast

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Future Of The Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market?

The continuous glucose monitoring devices market size has experienced a rapid ascent in recent years. It is predicted to expand from $8.41 billion in 2024 to $9.86 billion in 2025. This momentous growth implies a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.22%. The surge during the historic period can be attributed to factors such as enhanced patient safety, improved health outcomes, increased demand for diabetes management devices, a rise in the usage of CGM devices, a growth in the number of diabetes patients, and heightened patient trust.

Predictions for the next few years project the continuous glucose monitoring devices market size to experience further rapid growth. The market size is expected to almost double to $18.45 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.96%. The expansion in the forecast period is predicted to be driven by factors such as escalating healthcare spending, heightened awareness about the disease, a rise in the number of diabetes cases, the increasing prevalence of diabetes, and the soaring popularity of continuous glucose monitoring devices. Major trends, such as technological advancements, innovations in CGM technology, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory approvals, and partnerships, and collaborations are predicted to shape the industry in the forecast period.

What Is The Primary Driver Of The Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market?

The escalating prevalence of diabetes is anticipated to fuel the growth of the continuous glucose monitoring devices market. Diabetes is a condition characterized by the body's inability to regulate blood sugar levels either due to insufficient insulin production or insulin resistance. The increase in diabetes is primarily due to factors like poor diet, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, aging populations, and genetic predisposition. Continuous glucose monitoring CGM devices manage diabetes effectively by providing real-time data on blood glucose levels, thus enabling timely treatment and lifestyle modifications.

For example, in March 2024, the UK-based Office for Health Improvement & Disparities reported that the percentage of individuals with type 1 diabetes receiving all eight recommended care processes increased by 22%, and it went up by 21% for type 2 diabetes between March 2022 and March 2023. Furthermore, individuals achieving target HbA1c levels rose to 37.9% - the highest value ever reported by the National Diabetes Audit NDA. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of diabetes is driving the growth of the continuous glucose monitoring devices market.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market?

Major companies operating in the continuous glucose monitoring devices market include Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sanofi S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Public Limited Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Becton Dickinson and Company, A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l., Dexcom Inc., Bionime Corporation, Insulet Corporation, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., i-Sens Inc., Senseonics Holdings Inc., Medtrum Technologies Inc., Biolinq Inc., GlySens Incorporated, Glucotrack Inc., and Nemaura Medical Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market?

Major companies are focusing on developing innovative technologies, such as over-the-counter continuous glucose monitors, to enhance accessibility, accuracy, and ease of use in managing blood glucose levels. Over-the-counter continuous glucose monitors enable individuals to continuously track their blood glucose levels without necessitating a prescription. For instance, in September 2024, US-based Abbott Laboratories launched the Lingo continuous glucose monitoring CGM system designed to provide users with real-time glucose data. The device offers real-time, continuous glucose monitoring, instant feedback on blood sugar levels throughout the day, a user-friendly design with easy-to-read displays, and perfect integration with mobile apps for tracking trends and alerts.

How Is The Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Segmented?

1 By Component: Transmitters, Sensors, Receivers

2 By Connectivity: Bluetooth, 4G

3 By Demography: Child Population, Adult Population

4 By Application: Gestational Diabetes, Type-2 Diabetes, Type-1 Diabetes

5 By End-Use: Hospitals, Homecare Settings, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1 By Transmitters: Bluetooth-Enabled Transmitters, Wireless Transmitters, Integrated Transmitter-Receiver Systems

2 By Sensors: Enzyme-Based Sensors, Electrochemical Sensors, Non-Invasive Sensors

3 By Receivers: Mobile Device Integration Smartphone Receivers, Standalone Receivers, Cloud-Based Data Sync Receivers

What Are The Regional Insights For The Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market?

North America was the largest region in the continuous glucose monitoring devices market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

