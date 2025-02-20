Leading Driver In The Veterinary Biomarkers Market 2025: The Increasing Pet Ownership Propelling The Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary biomarkers market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $0.81 billion in 2024 to $0.91 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the expansion of the veterinary diagnostics market, increased focus on preventive care, integration of biomarkers in veterinary medicine, increased veterinary research funding, and a rise in veterinary diagnostic labs.

What Does The Projections Say about the Veterinary Biomarkers Market?

The veterinary biomarkers market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.44 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of animal diseases, rising demand for personalized veterinary medicine, growing demand for preventive diagnostics, increasing adoption of digital health tools, and an increasing focus on animal welfare regulations. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in diagnostic technology, advancements in biomarker research, technological advancements in biomarker discovery, the development of user-friendly diagnostic tools, and advancements in personalized nutritional solutions.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Veterinary Biomarkers Market?

The increasing pet ownership is expected to propel the growth of the veterinary biomarkers market going forward. The rise in pet ownership can be attributed to several factors, including the desire for companionship, the benefits of pet therapy, and the growing awareness of the positive impact pets have on mental and physical well-being. Veterinary biomarkers are used in pet ownership to monitor animal health, enabling early disease detection and personalized treatment plans. For instance, in October 2023, according to the American Pet Products Association, a US-based non-profit association, there were 86.9 million US households that owned a pet, which is 66% of households in 2022. Additionally, in November 2022, according to Animal Medicines Australia, an Australia-based association representing animal health, 69% of households owned pets in Australia in 2022. Therefore, the increasing pet ownership is driving the growth of the veterinary biomarkers market.

Which Companies Are At The Forefront Of This Industry?

Major companies operating in the veterinary biomarkers market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck KGaA, Zoetis Inc., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Virbac SA, Antech Diagnostics Inc., Neogen Corporation, Heska Corporation, Olink Proteomics, SomaLogic, Life Diagnostics Inc., INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH., Mercodia AB, Bionote USA Inc., Acuvet Biotech, Alertix Veterinary Diagnostics AB, MI:RNA Diagnostics Ltd., Veterinary Biomarkers Inc., Vetmaya Healthcare Private Limited.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Veterinary Biomarkers Market?

Major companies operating in the veterinary biomarkers market are focused on forming strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market. Strategic partnerships in the veterinary biomarkers field involve collaborations between companies, research institutions, and veterinary practices to advance the development and application of diagnostic tools. For instance, in July 2022, Bionote USA, a US-based provider of point-of-care testing devices for animal health, partnered with PSIvet, a US-based veterinary group purchasing organization, to enhance access to affordable diagnostic solutions for veterinary practices. This collaboration will allow over 5,000 veterinary clinics associated with PSIvet to utilize Bionote's Vcheck line of analyzers and biomarker tests at reduced prices.

How Is The Veterinary Biomarkers Market Segmented?

The veterinary biomarkers market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Product Type: Biomarkers, Kits And Reagents, Biomarker Readers

2 By Disease Type: Inflammatory And Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Skeletal Muscle Diseases, Tumor, Other Disease Types

3 By Animal Type: Companion Animals, Production Animals

4 By Application: Disease Diagnostics, Preclinical Research, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1 By Biomarkers: Diagnostic Biomarkers, Prognostic Biomarkers, Predictive Biomarkers, Pharmacodynamic Biomarkers

2 By Kits And Reagents: ELISA Kits, PCR Kits, Western Blotting Kits, Rapid Test Kits, Reagents For Biomarker Detection

3 By Biomarker Readers: Optical Readers, Fluorescence Readers, Luminometers, Real-Time PCR Machines, Microplate Readers

What Are The Regional Insights On Veterinary Biomarkers Market?

North America was the largest region in the veterinary biomarkers market in 2024. The regions covered in the veterinary biomarkers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

