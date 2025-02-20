Top Growth Driver in AI-Powered Elderly Care Market 2025: Chronic Disease Prevalence Boosts Demand for Advanced Solution

The Business Research Company

AI-Powered Elderly Care Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The ai-powered solutions for elderly care market size is expected to see exponential growth in next few years. It will grow to $74.95 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.88%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is Propelling The Growth Of The Global Artificial Intelligence-Powered Solutions For Elderly Care Market Size?

According to the Artificial Intelligence Powered Solutions For Elderly Care Global Market Report by The Business Research Company, the surge in the aging global population and the prevalence of chronic illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease are among the significant factors propelling the exponential growth of the artificial intelligence-powered solutions for elderly care market. It has grown from $25.64 billion in 2024 to $31.82 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 24.14%. Factors responsible for driving this growth include a rise in caregiver shortages, growing demand for remote health monitoring, increased adoption of smart home systems, and a heightened focus on enhancing seniors' quality of life and independence.

What Are The Future Growth Prospects Of The Artificial Intelligence-Powered Solutions For Elderly Care Market?

The market size for artificial intelligence-powered solutions for elderly care is expected to grow exponentially in the next few years, reaching $74.95 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 23.88%. Factors driving this anticipated growth include the escalating demand for personalized healthcare services, government initiatives to improve eldercare infrastructure, and a growing focus on independent living solutions. Major trends seen in the forecast period are advancements in fall prevention technology, the integration of natural language processing, AI-driven cognitive therapy tools, adaptive learning algorithms for personalized care, robotic care assistants, and enhanced emergency response technologies.

How Are Chronic Diseases Impacting The AI-Powered Solutions For Elderly Care Market Growth?

The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to continue driving the artificial intelligence AI-powered solutions for elderly care market. Chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease, require continuous care and significantly impact daily life. Elderly care solutions powered by AI aid in managing chronic diseases through real-time health monitoring, predictive analytics for early intervention, and personalized care plans. With the help of these solutions, outcomes are improved, and the quality of life for ageing individuals is enhanced.

Who Are The Key Players In The Artificial Intelligence-Powered Solutions For Elderly Care Market?

Major companies operating in the market include Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cera Care, Elder HQ, Aviva Health, AiCureLLC, GrandCare Systems, K4connect, Sensi AI, Orbita, Blue Frog Robotics, CarePredict, Anvayaa Kin Care, Emoha, Reemo Health, Walk With Path, Intuition Robotics, MiiCare, Care.Coach, MyndYou, ClinOne, PainChek, Somatix Inc., and SmartQuare

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Artificial Intelligence-Powered Solutions For Elderly Care Market?

Companies in the market are developing innovative technologies like AI-driven virtual caregivers, which enhance health monitoring capabilities and improve the overall quality of life for the elderly. An AI virtual caregiver assists in health monitoring, medication administration, companionship provision, and responding to emergencies. For example, Electronic Caregiver Inc., a US-based tech company, launched Addison Care+, an advanced AI-driven virtual caregiver in the AWS marketplace in November 2024.

How Is The AI-Powered Solutions For Elderly Care Market Segmented?

The artificial intelligence-powered solutions for elderly care market can be segmented based on technology, application, and end-users. By technology, it can be subdivided into machine learning, natural language processing, robotics, computer vision, and other technologies. Application-wise, it's divided into fall detection and prevention, remote monitoring and healthcare, personalized virtual assistants, medication management, social interaction and companionship, and other applications. The report also considers different end users, such as home care settings, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, hospitals and clinics, and other end users.

How Is The Market Distributed Globally?

North America was the largest region in the AI-powered solutions market for elderly care in 2024. However, the market report also covers regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

