Growth Driver In The Continuous Glucose Monitor CGM Market 2025: Rising Diabetes Prevalence Fuels Growth Of The Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The continuous glucose monitor CGM system market has seen rapid escalation in recent years. With a rise from $8.83 billion in 2024 to $9.67 billion in 2025, the market is growing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.4%. This growth can be accredited to a growing geriatric population, rising awareness of diabetes management, increasing disposable incomes, surges in investment in research and development, and escalating healthcare expenditure.

What Does The Future Hold For The Global CGM System Market?

The market of continuous glucose monitor CGM system is estimated to witness substantial growth in the forthcoming years. It is anticipated to reach $17.00 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 15.1%. This CGM System Market growth in the forecast period can be credited to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, escalating obesity rates, socio-economic changes, clinical trials, and rising urbanization. Trends expected to dominate this forecast period include smart device integration, increased use of artificial intelligence, non-invasive monitoring solutions, wearable technology, the advent of telemedicine, and remote healthcare solutions.

What Are The Primary Factors Driving The Growth Of The CGM System Market?

The rise in diabetes prevalence is expected to trigger the growth of the continuous glucose monitor system market in the near future. Diabetes, a chronic medical condition characterized by high levels of sugar in the blood, results from the body's inability to effectively produce or utilize insulin. High diabetes rates can primarily be linked to increasing rates of obesity, unhealthy dietary habits, physical inactivity, and an ageing population. CGM systems provide real-time glucose readings, helping to manage diabetes by identifying trends and alerting users to abnormal levels, thereby improving glycemic control and reducing the need for frequent finger pricks.

Who Holds The Key To The CGM System Market?

Prominent companies operating in the continuous glucose monitor system market include Abbott Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Dexcom Inc., Sinocare Inc., Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Glooko Inc., DarioHealth Corp., Menarini Diagnostics SRL, Senseonics Holdings Inc., WaveForm Technologies Inc., Medtrum Technologies Inc., Biolinq Incorporated, Ultrahuman Inc., GlySens Incorporated, Glucotrack, EOFLOW CO. LTD., Nemaura Medical Inc., Meiqi Medical Equipment, Nipro Diagnostics UK Limited.

What's The Latest In The CGM System Market?

Along with other innovations, major players in the CGM system market are concentrating on the development of advanced over-the-counter continuous glucose monitors CGMs to ensure accessibility and extend their reach to non-prescription users. For example, US-based medical device company Abbott Laboratories launched Lingo in the United States in September 2024. Designed for adults without diabetes, Lingo enables users to track glucose levels, offering valuable insights into diet and exercise's effects on overall health. With a wearability of up to 14 days, this device supports Abbott's strategy to tap into the increasing market of consumers focused on prediabetes management and wellness, all without a prescription.

How Is The Global CGM System Market Segmented?

1 By Component: Transmitters, Receivers, Sensor

2 By Technology: Real Time Continuous Glucose Monitoring, Intermittently Scanned Continuous Glucose Monitoring

3 By Demography: Child Population, Adult Population

4 By Application: Type-1 Diabetes, Type-2 Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes

5 By End-User: Diagnostics Centers, Hospitals, Clinics, Intensive Care Unit ICUs, Home Healthcare

Further, subsegmenting introduces the following categories:

1 By Transmitters: Bluetooth-Enabled Transmitters, Wireless Transmitters

2 By Receivers: Dedicated Devices CGM Receiver, Smartphone-Based Receivers, Cloud-Connected Receivers

3 By Sensor: Enzyme-Based Sensors, Non-Enzyme-Based Sensors, Electrochemical Sensors

What Is The Geographical Spread Of The CGM System Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest region in the continuous glucose monitor CGM system market. The other regions analyzed in the continuous glucose monitor system market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

