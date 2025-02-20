Artificial Intelligence AI In Aging And Elderly Care Market Forecast : Key Growth Drivers, Trends And Opportunities

The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence AI In Aging And Elderly Care Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The AI in aging and elderly care market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $122.88 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.54%.” — The Business Research Company

Is The Artificial Intelligence AI In Aging And Elderly Care Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

The artificial intelligence AI in aging and elderly care market size has grown exponentially in recent years, with surveys showing that it will balloon from $35.22 billion in 2024 to $43.76 billion in 2025. This indicates a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 24.25%. The growth factors can be attrbuted to an increase in the elderly population, a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in demand for independent living solutions, escalation in the development of AI-enabled devices, caregiver shortages, and a boom in investment in geriatric-focused AI research and development.

AI in aging and elderly care is set for further expansion that will swell to $122.88 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 22.54%. The acceleration can be traced back to the growing integration of smart home systems for elderly care, the adoption of robotic caregivers, increasing demand for personalized healthcare solutions, expansion of telehealth and remote monitoring applications, and a rise in investment in AI-driven elderly wellness programs. Trends moving the needle include advancements in AI-powered assistive technologies, integration of smart homes with artificial intelligence, strides in robotics, developments in cloud computing, and advances in natural language processing.

What Drives The Artificial Intelligence AI In Aging And Elderly Care Market Growth?

A Rise in the elderly population propels growth of the artificial intelligence AI in aging and elderly care market. This demographic is characterized by those aged 60 or 65 and older who require tailored care and services due to age-related health and lifestyle complications. AI has the power to transform aging and elderly care by improving healthcare, accessibility, and independence for the elderly population.

Who Are The Key Players In The Artificial Intelligence AI In Aging And Elderly Care Market?

On the forefront of the market are industry giants like Amazon.com Inc., Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, General Electric Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Medtronic plc. These companies lead the way in advancing healthcare technology.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Artificial Intelligence AI In Aging And Elderly Care Market?

Dominating companies are focusing their R&D efforts on innovative technologies such as AI-driven virtual caregivers. A virtual AI caregiver is a smart digital assistant designed to monitor health, remind individuals about their medications, provide companionship, and respond to emergencies, thereby aiding elderly individuals to maintain their independence and well-being.

How Is The Artificial Intelligence AI In Aging And Elderly Care Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Natural Language Processing NLP Systems, Robotics And Robotic Assistance, Smart Home Devices And IoT Solutions, Machine Learning And Predictive Analytics, Virtual Health Assistants.

2 By Technology: Wearable Devices, Smart Home Systems, Mobile Apps, Cloud Computing, Internet Of Things IoT.

3 By Applications: Fall Detection And Prevention, Medication Management, Remote Health Monitoring, Social Engagement And Companion AI, Cognitive Stimulation And Brain Training.

4 By End User: Home Care Settings, Assisted Living Facilities, Nursing Homes And Long-Term Care Centers, Hospitals And Healthcare Institutions.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Artificial Intelligence AI In Aging And Elderly Care Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest consumer of the artificial intelligence AI in aging and elderly care. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

