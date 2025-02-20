Submit Release
Record number of South Australians employed

South Australia has smashed its previous record for total employment, with 971,900 people employed, almost 20,000 more than last month.

Latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) shows more than 73,000 jobs have been created since the 2022 State Election, almost 40,000 of them full-time positions (54 per cent).

South Australia’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.1 per cent in the month of January, in line with the national average.

The state’s participation rate has increased by 1.2 percentage points, to 64.3 per cent, the third highest since monthly records began 46 years ago.

The total number of people participating in the labour force market, either employed or looking for a job, has surpassed one million for the first time ever.

At 4.1 per cent, SA's unemployment rate is almost 2 percentage points lower than the average of 6 per cent recorded across the four years of the Marshall Liberal Government.

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

South Australia’s labour market is continuing to withstand national economic headwinds, with a record number of jobs created since the Malinauskas Labor Government was elected.

It’s promising to see more people participating in the South Australian jobs market, with more than half of those in full-time roles.

These figures once again demonstrate there are plenty of jobs available for South Australians looking to get into the workforce.

