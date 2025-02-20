Global Cardiac Ambulatory Monitoring Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Cardiac Ambulatory Monitoring Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for cardiac ambulatory monitoring is set for robust growth, according to recent reports. This market, intensively studied and analyzed, is set to grow from $14.17 billion in 2024 to $14.97 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.6%. By 2029, it will reach an estimated $18.60 billion, showing a CAGR of 5.6%. The increase can be attributed to rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing awareness of heart health, growing adoption of wearable devices, and expanding focus on outpatient care and remote monitoring.

What Factors Are Driving The Growth In The Cardiac Ambulatory Monitoring Market?

The growth in this market can be attributed majorly to the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases globally. Cardiovascular disease CVD, including heart attacks, strokes, and heart failure, is typically caused by blockages in blood vessels or abnormalities in heart function. Numerous factors, such as unhealthy diets, lack of exercise, smoking, stress, and an aging population, contribute to its growing prevalence. Cardiac ambulatory monitoring can help detect abnormalities and manage these conditions effectively by enabling real-time diagnosis and monitoring without the need for constant hospital visits.

Who Are The Major Players In The Cardiac Ambulatory Monitoring Market?

Key players within this dynamic and innovative industry, include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., iRhythm Technologies Inc., ZOLL Medical Corporation, Schiller AG, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Medicomp Inc., Applied Cardiac Systems, Bardy Diagnostics Inc., ACS Diagnostics Inc., WebCardio LLC, and ReactDx.

They are investing heavily to innovate and develop new technologies that significantly elevate patient monitoring and data accuracy. Tools such as artificial intelligence AI and Bluetooth connectivity electrocardiogram devices leverage AI algorithms for real-time analysis of heart data and wirelessly transmit this information to healthcare providers. AliveCor Inc., for example, launched the KardiaMobile Card, enabling real-time heart health data access to patients directly from their wallets, facilitating early detection and reducing the economic burden of cardiovascular diseases.

How Is The Cardiac Ambulatory Monitoring Market Segmented?

1 By Product: Electrocardiogram ECG Devices, Holter Monitors, Event Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders, Mobile Cardiac Telemetry

2 By Specialty: Single Specialty, Multi-Specialty

3 By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Cardiac Care Centers, Home Care Setting

Which Region Dominated The Cardiac Ambulatory Monitoring Market In 2024?

North America dominated the cardiac ambulatory monitoring market in 2024. The report also offers insights into other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company provides comprehensive reports across 27 industries, covering over 60 geographies. With more than 15000 reports utilizing 1,500,000 datasets, our in-depth secondary research combined with unique insights from industry leaders provide valuable information for our clients to stay ahead.

