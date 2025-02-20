Rising Gastrointestinal Illnesses And The Role Of Advanced Diagnostic Tools: The Capsule Endoscopy Market 2025

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the Capsule endoscopy Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

In recent years, the capsule endoscopy market size has shown significant growth and this trend will continue with a projected increase from $0.69 billion in 2024 to $0.76 billion in 2025. This substantial increase marks a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.14%. This growth during the historical period is largely due to the escalating prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders coupled with the increased preferences for non-invasive diagnostic procedures. Factors such as a growing aging population, rising awareness about gastrointestinal disorders, and increased healthcare awareness have also fueled this rise.

Looking further ahead, the capsule endoscopy market size is forecasted to grow to a substantial $1.15 billion by 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.88%. This expected growth during the forecast period is due to the emergence of telemedicine and mobile health solutions, increasing adoption of minimally invasive medical technologies, growing preference for outpatient procedures, and the demand for early diagnosis. Additionally, the rising demand for patient-friendly diagnostic tools and trends towards technological advancements, capsule design innovation, advancing minimally invasive procedures, artificial intelligence integration, and innovation in biodegradable capsules are stimulating market growth.

What Drives The Capsule Endoscopy Market Growth?

An important driver fortifying the growth of the capsule endoscopy market is the increased prevalence of gastrointestinal illnesses. Conditions such as indigestion, inflammatory bowel disease IBD, and gastrointestinal cancers impact the digestive system exacerbating the need for diagnosis. Factors contributing to the escalation of these illnesses include poor dietary habits, stress, sedentary lifestyles, antibiotic overuse, an aging population, environmental contaminants, antibiotic resistance, and disruptions in the gut microbiome. Through capsule endoscopy, a non-invasive, detailed view of the gastrointestinal tract is provided, enabling early diagnosis and improved management of conditions such as Crohn’s disease, ulcers, and gastrointestinal bleeding.

Who Are The Key Players In The Capsule Endoscopy Market?

Key industry players operating within the capsule endoscopy market include Medtronic plc, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, STERIS plc, Given Imaging Ltd., Check-Cap Ltd., Micro-Tech Endoscopy, CapsoVision Inc., Stratis Medical Inc., IntroMedic Co. Ltd., RF System Lab Co. Ltd., Ankon Technologies Co. Ltd., AnX Robotica Corporation, AccuRead Endoscopy Inc., Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology Group Co. Ltd., BioCam, SynMed Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Anhan Technology Co. Ltd., Shengxian Minimal Invasive Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Capsule Endoscopy Market?

Leading companies within the capsule endoscopy market are increasingly focusing on developing innovative technologies such as magnetically controlled capsule endoscopy systems. These advanced diagnostic tools use external magnetic fields to accurately navigate a swallowable camera capsule through the gastrointestinal tract for non-invasive, detailed imaging. An example of this is the NaviCam Small Bowel System launched by the US-based AnX Robotica Corporation in 2023, which substantially enhanced the visualization of the small bowel for diagnostic purposes.

How Is The Capsule Endoscopy Market Segmented?

- By Product: Capsule Endoscopes, Systems

- By Application: Obscure Gastrointestinal Bleeding OGIB, Crohn's Disease, Small Intestine Tumor, Other Applications

- By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Specialty Clinics

Digging deeper, some of the market subsegments are:

- By Small Bowel Capsule Endoscopes: Small Bowel Capsule Endoscopes, Esophageal Capsule Endoscopes, Colon Capsule Endoscopes, Specialty Capsule Endoscopes

- By Systems: Workstations And Recorders, Software Platforms, Accessories

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Capsule Endoscopy Market?

Taking a geographical perspective, North America proved to be the largest region in the capsule endoscopy market in 2024. However, the report spans far beyond North America and considers other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

