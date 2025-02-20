Arteriotomy Closure Devices Global Market Report 2025: Analyzing Size, Growth, Opportunities, And Trends

The Business Research Company

Arteriotomy Closure Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The arteriotomy closure devices market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.26 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

The growth and opportunities of the global arteriotomy closure devices market have seen a considerable upward trajectory in recent years. In fact, this market is projected to experience strong growth, bolstered by an increase in cardiovascular diseases, along with advancements in procedural efficiency and technological innovation.

How Has The Arteriotomy Closure Devices Market Size Grown Recently And What Is The Forecasted Growth?

From a marker of $1.61 billion in 2024, the arteriotomy closure devices market is projected to grow to $1.73 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%. This historic period growth is driven mainly by an increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries, a growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising adoption of catheterization procedures, an expanding aging population, and the demand for quicker recovery times.

Continuing to sustain strong growth in future years, this market will further ascend to a substantial $2.26 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.0%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising incidences of atherosclerosis, an increase in coronary artery diseases, heightened focus on patient safety and comfort, emerging healthcare infrastructure in economies, and a surging demand for ambulatory surgical centers.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20712&type=smp

What Is The Key Propellant Behind Arteriotomy Closure Devices Market Growth?

The significant increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to power the growth of the arteriotomy closure devices market in the future. Cardiovascular diseases refer to a group of disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels, and the prevalence of such diseases is largely due to rising risk factors such as unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, obesity, and an aging population.

Arteriotomy closure devices are pivotal in cardiovascular treatments as they allow for quick and secure closure of arterial puncture sites, thus reducing complications and improving recovery after procedures like angioplasties and catheterizations. As per the British Heart Foundation, a UK-based cardiovascular research charity, almost 7.6 million individuals in the UK are currently affected by heart and circulatory diseases. These comprise 4 million men and 3.6 million women. By 2030, this figure could increase by 1 million, and by 2040, it may rise to 2 million more than the current figures. Due to this increase in cardiovascular diseases, growth in the arteriotomy closure devices market is expected to remain strong.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/arteriotomy-closure-devices-global-market-report

What Are The Key Industry Players And Emerging Trends In The Arteriotomy Closure Devices Market?

Key industry players in the arteriotomy closure devices market include companies like Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Cook Medical Incorporated, Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Haemonetics Corporation, Cordis Corporation, Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd., LeMaitre Vascular Inc., Cardiva Medical Inc., AccessClosure Inc., Vasorum Limited, Invamed Pty Ltd., Artio Medical Inc., SUTUREGARD Medical Inc., and Vivasure Medical.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Arteriotomy Closure Devices Market?

These significant players are prioritizing product innovation to enhance procedural efficiency, improve patient outcomes, and meet the rising demand for minimally invasive vascular access solutions. For instance, in June 2024, Haemonetics Corp, a US-based healthcare company, launched VASCADE - a mid-bore venous closure device that underscores the company's leadership in advanced closure technologies.

Are There Distinct Segments And Regions For The Arteriotomy Closure Devices Market?

Yes, the arteriotomy closure devices market is segmented across product types, applications, and end-users. In terms of products, the market is divided into Active Closure Devices including suture-based devices, staple-based devices, vascular closure devices with collagen or hemostatic agents, and balloon-based devices and Passive Closure Devices including compression devices, hemostatic patches or sponges, vascular plugs or plugs. The application segmentation includes femoral arterial access procedures and radial arterial access procedures. The end-user base comprises hospitals, ambulatory care centers, and other end-users.

Regional insights showcase North America as the largest region in the arteriotomy closure devices market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific appears to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the arteriotomy closure devices market report are inclusive of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Coronary Artery Disease Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coronary-artery-disease-global-market-report

Peripheral Artery Disease Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/peripheral-artery-disease-global-market-report

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coronary-artery-bypass-graft-global-market-report

To gain a competitive edge and equip yourself with thorough insights into the latest trends, key players, and myriad other aspects of the arteriotomy closure devices market, rely on The Business Research Company. Our myriad reports from 27 industries across 60+ geographies offer comprehensive, data-rich research and insights so you can stay ahead.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info



Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.